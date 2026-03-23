Ukrainian-born OnlyFans owner dies at 43

Ukrainian-born OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky has died aged 43 after a long battle with cancer, the company said on March 23.

Born in Odesa and raised in Chicago, Radvinsky acquired Fenix International Limited, the company that owns and operates OnlyFans, in 2018. He was a director and the majority shareholder of the adult content platform.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky," a spokesperson for OnlyFans said in a statement.

"Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer."

Radvinsky was one of four Ukrainian billionaires to make the 2025 Forbes' ranking of the wealthiest immigrants in the U.S, placing 50th on the list.

The platform caught the attention of Ukraine's tax authorities last year, as Kyiv looks to raise revenues. Ukraine has strict anti-pornography laws, and users have largely avoided declaring income from the site out of fear of legal repercussions.

While famous for its adult content, OnlyFans also hosts a variety of materials, including fitness tutorials, cooking lessons, and behind-the-scenes content from artists.