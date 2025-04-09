Russia outspends Ukraine's US lobbying 7 times in 2024, data shows

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine spent $62,500 on lobbying efforts in the U.S. in 2024, seven times less than Russia's $461,200, according to data published by the Ukrainian analytics platform Opendatabot on April 9.

The platform noted a sharp decline in Ukraine's lobbying expenditures, which dropped sixfold compared to 2023. Opendatabot highlighted that several countries, including Poland and Russia, have also slashed their U.S. lobbying budgets in 2024.

Poland spent $245,200 — five times less than the year before — and Russia reduced its lobbying costs eighteenfold but still spent 7.4 times more than Ukraine.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has spent over $5.4 million to advocate for continued U.S. military and financial support, while Russia invested $11.8 million over the same period — more than double.

Despite the cuts, Ukrainian officials and advocacy groups have remained active in engaging U.S. lawmakers, think tanks, and the media to secure ongoing aid.

In March, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law regulating the lobbying market in Ukraine for the first time, defining the practice and setting formal procedures for lobbying activities.

The move is part of broader transparency reforms tied to Ukraine's European integration efforts.