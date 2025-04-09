The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, United States, Congress, Republican Party, Democrats
Edit post

Russia outspends Ukraine's US lobbying 7 times in 2024, data shows

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 9, 2025 11:06 AM 1 min read
Ukraine supporters fly a Ukrainian flag outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. as the Senate convenes on Feb. 11, 2024. (Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine spent $62,500 on lobbying efforts in the U.S. in 2024, seven times less than Russia's $461,200, according to data published by the Ukrainian analytics platform Opendatabot on April 9.

The platform noted a sharp decline in Ukraine's lobbying expenditures, which dropped sixfold compared to 2023. Opendatabot highlighted that several countries, including Poland and Russia, have also slashed their U.S. lobbying budgets in 2024.

Poland spent $245,200 — five times less than the year before — and Russia reduced its lobbying costs eighteenfold but still spent 7.4 times more than Ukraine.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has spent over $5.4 million to advocate for continued U.S. military and financial support, while Russia invested $11.8 million over the same period — more than double.

Despite the cuts, Ukrainian officials and advocacy groups have remained active in engaging U.S. lawmakers, think tanks, and the media to secure ongoing aid.

In March, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law regulating the lobbying market in Ukraine for the first time, defining the practice and setting formal procedures for lobbying activities.

The move is part of broader transparency reforms tied to Ukraine's European integration efforts.

Russia’s spring offensive has ‘already begun,’ Syrskyi says
For nearly a week, Russian offensive operations have almost doubled in all main sectors, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.