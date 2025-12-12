'I will come after each of you' — Ukraine's prosecutor general threatens critics after resignation rumors

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said on Dec. 12 that he will not step down from his post, rejecting rumors circulating on Ukrainian Telegram channels and warning that he intends to target those spreading what he called false claims.

His remarks followed a wave of anonymous posts alleging he had submitted a resignation letter.

"I have not resigned and do not intend to resign," Kravchenko said. "I know everyone who is currently working against me and the prosecutor's office as an institution."

"You don't need to hide; I will come after each of you personally."

The Prosecutor General's Office also rejected the claims earlier in the day, saying Kravchenko "has not submitted any resignation statements" and remains at his post, despite rumors "circulated by some Telegram channels."

Kravchenko has faced scrutiny in recent months after the July arrest of National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov and his 65-year-old father, Sentyabr.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained the two on charges of cooperating with Russia, accusing them of maintaining contacts with Moscow and facilitating cannabis sales to Russia's Dagestan region.

Mahamedrasulov argued the case amounted to political retaliation for his work on one of Ukraine's largest corruption investigations, which involved President Volodymyr Zelensky's associate and former business partner, Timur Mindich.

Kravchenko is widely seen as a close ally of Zelensky. The prosecutor general is a political appointee.

The Kyiv Appeals Court ordered Mahamedrasulov's release on Dec. 3. Responding to public criticism on Dec. 4, Kravchenko described the reaction as "emotional" and "manipulative." He said investigators had presented "sufficient" evidence for the charges and noted that both men were released as the risk of obstructing the case decreased.

The latest controversy also comes as Ukraine coordinates reforms with the European Union.

On Dec. 11, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos and Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka announced an action plan for next year that includes revising the process for selecting and dismissing the Prosecutor General, with input from the Venice Commission.

Kravchenko, a former military prosecutor and former head of Ukraine's tax service, succeeded Andrii Kostin, who resigned in October 2024 after a scandal involving fraudulent disability claims by prosecutors in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.