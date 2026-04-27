Ukraine’s postal giant reports booming profits despite war risks

Ukraine’s leading private postal and courier service, Nova Post (known in Ukraine as Nova Poshta), more than quadrupled its net profit compared with last year, according to the company’s financial report published on April 27.

Between January and March 2026, the company’s profit totaled Hr 1.28 billion ($29 million) — a 4.4-fold increase compared with the same period in 2025. Overall, Nova Post’s total revenue increased 26.9% to Hr 14.98 billion ($340 million) in the first quarter.

In 2025, the company’s annual revenue reached Hr 54 billion ($1.2 billion) — a 21% increase from 2024 — while its profit reached Hr 2.6 billion ($59 million).

Nova Post’s investments paid off after it spent Hr 4 billion ($92.4 million) last year expanding post offices and logistics infrastructure. In the first quarter of 2026, investment cash flow reached Hr 1.68 billion ($38 million) in profit, compared with a Hr 480 million ($11 million) loss a year earlier.

The company, founded in 2001, has become one of Ukraine’s biggest business success stories, expanding rapidly during Russia’s full-scale war. Ukrainians use it to send nearly anything, with drivers delivering packages across the country in just 24 hours, even to regions close to the front line.

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Its popularity among Ukrainians helped it expand to 16 European countries, with branches in Germany, Poland and the U.K., as Ukrainians abroad sought to send goods to and from Ukraine.



In February, Nova Post also announced a partnership with UPS, an American courier company. This year, Nova Post plans to expand to China and Canada, Forbes Ukraine reported in March.

Within Ukraine, the company has also been busy. In the first three months of 2026, Nova Post installed 2,680 new parcel lockers and opened 36 new branches across the country. By the end of the year, it plans to open 6,000 new units and 300 mini-branches.

Last year, it was ranked the sixth-largest employer in Ukraine with 27,509 employees — just behind the country’s state-run postal service, Ukrposhta, which has 31,739 employees.

But Russia’s invasion has taken a toll on the company, particularly this year.



On April 9, a Russian drone hit a branch in Zaporizhzhia, burning it to the ground along with 150 parcels. Less than two weeks earlier, another attack damaged a Nova Post warehouse in Lutsk, Volyn Oblast. In January, four employees were killed during an attack on a facility in Kharkiv Oblast.