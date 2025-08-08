Ukraine kills 12 soldiers in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, intelligence source claims

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) attacked a Russian air defense brigade in the town of Afipsky in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on Aug. 8, a HUR source told the Kyiv Independent.

The operation struck Russia's 90th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade, which has been involved in Russian assaults in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, according to the source.

Two explosions near a checkpoint killed at least 12 Russian soldiers and injured dozens more, the source said. Russian military equipment was also destroyed, they added.

Russian Telegram channels reported that air raid sirens sounded across several settlements in Krasnodar Krai on the morning of Aug. 8 due to a drone threat.

Details of the operation remain undisclosed.

The HUR source claimed that an "anti-terrorist operation" had been declared in Afipsky following the explosions.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Krasnodar Krai, located just east of occupied Crimea, has become an increasingly frequent target of Ukrainian drone strikes. The region's military infrastructure is critical for Russia's air operations in the south and over the Black Sea.

The Russian region is frequently targeted by Ukraine. On Aug. 7, Ukrainian drones struck and damaged the Afipskiy oil refinery, Ukraine's General Staff reported.