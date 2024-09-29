The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Far-right party opposed to Ukraine aid wins Austria elections

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 29, 2024 10:13 PM 2 min read
Herbert Kickl, leader and top candidate of right-wing populist Freedom Party of Austria (FPOe), takes part in a TV debate at the parliament after exit poll numbers were announced in Vienna on Sept. 29, 2024, during Austria's general election. (Alex HALADA / AFP via Getty Images)
Austria’s far-right Freedom Party came first in a general election on Sept. 29, according to voter projections. The party is known for its Kremlin-friendly stance and opposition to aid for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

The Freedom Party of Austria, or FPO, which is led by Herbert Kickl, is expected to secure 29.1% of the vote over the ruling conservative Austrian People's Party and the center-left Social Democrats.

Following the elections, the party will have to create a coalition government, but other party leaders have already signaled they are opposed to forming a government with the FPO.

Kickl has recently forged an alliance with Orban and opposes providing aid to Kyiv. He has also said he wants sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine lifted, claiming they hurt his country more than Moscow.

The country’s president, Alexander Van der Bellen, has criticized the FPO for its stance on Ukraine and failure to condemn Russia’s aggression against the country, as well as its Euroskepticsm.

The FPO, which was originally formed by a Nazi lawmaker in the 1950s, is critical of immigration and asylum seekers, saying it will curb migration to Austria.

The election follows other far-right election successes in the Netherlands, France, and Germany.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
