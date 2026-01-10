Ukraine's military confirms strike on oil depot in Russia's Volgograd Oblast

Ukraine's General Staff confirmed an overnight attack on the Zhutovskaya oil depot in Russia's Volgograd region on Jan. 9-10.

Ukrainian forces attacked the oil depot in the Oktyabrsky district of Volgograd Oblast as part of efforts to reduce Russia's offensive capabilities, the General Staff said in a statement posted on social media on Jan. 10.

The facility is involved in supplying fuel to Russian occupation forces, the statement said.

Russian authorities in Volgograd Oblast reported a drone attack overnight that triggered a fire at an oil facility in the area. Officials said debris from a downed drone fell on the territory of the oil depot, igniting the blaze.

At the time of the attack, Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrey Bocharov said Russian air defense systems were responding to what he described as a drone strike targeting the region.

Ukraine has routinely launched deep strikes against military and industrial facilities inside Russia, primarily using domestically developed drones.

Throughout the full-scale invasion, Kyiv has targeted Russia's oil and gas sector as it seeks to disrupt Moscow's primary source of funding for its war in Ukraine.

Volgograd is located about 354 kilometers (220 miles) from Russia's eastern border with Ukraine and about 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory near Kramatorsk in Ukraine's Donetsk region.