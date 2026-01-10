KI logo
War

Ukraine's military confirms strike on oil depot in Russia's Volgograd Oblast

2 min read
Avatar
by Lucy Pakhnyuk
Ukraine's military confirms strike on oil depot in Russia's Volgograd Oblast
Illustrative image: A view shows the Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft's Moscow oil refinery on the south-eastern outskirts of Moscow, Russia on April 28, 2022. (Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP via Getty Images)

Ukraine's General Staff confirmed an overnight attack on the Zhutovskaya oil depot in Russia's Volgograd region on Jan. 9-10.

Ukrainian forces attacked the oil depot in the Oktyabrsky district of Volgograd Oblast as part of efforts to reduce Russia's offensive capabilities, the General Staff said in a statement posted on social media on Jan. 10.

The facility is involved in supplying fuel to Russian occupation forces, the statement said.

Russian authorities in Volgograd Oblast reported a drone attack overnight that triggered a fire at an oil facility in the area. Officials said debris from a downed drone fell on the territory of the oil depot, igniting the blaze.

Become a member – go ad‑free

At the time of the attack, Volgograd Oblast Governor Andrey Bocharov said Russian air defense systems were responding to what he described as a drone strike targeting the region.

Ukraine has routinely launched deep strikes against military and industrial facilities inside Russia, primarily using domestically developed drones.

Throughout the full-scale invasion, Kyiv has targeted Russia's oil and gas sector as it seeks to disrupt Moscow's primary source of funding for its war in Ukraine.

Volgograd is located about 354 kilometers (220 miles) from Russia's eastern border with Ukraine and about 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory near Kramatorsk in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

Ukraine war latest updates: Nearly 6,000 apartment buildings in Kyiv without heat following massive Russian strike (8)
Live coverage of Russia’s war against Ukraine with breaking news and frontline updates, updated 8 times today. Around 6,000 multi-apartment buildings are currently without heating after a mass Russian missile and drone strike severely damaged the capital’s critical infrastructure overnight, local authorities reported on Jan. 9.
The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
UkraineRussian gasRussian oilAttacks on Russia
Avatar
Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Editor

Most Popular

News Feed
Ukraine condemns Iran protest crackdown, urges global pressure.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Jan. 10 condemned Iran's crackdown on anti-government protests and called on the international community to increase pressure on Tehran, drawing parallels between its domestic repression and its conduct on the global stage.

Video
How Putin began taking Crimea long before 2014.

Russia’s takeover of Crimea did not begin in 2014. In the first part of a new documentary, The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigation Unit looks at how Russia began moving to seize the peninsula immediately after Ukraine gained independence in 1991.

UK allocates $270 million for future peacekeeping force.

"We are surging investment into our preparations (...) ensuring that Britain’s Armed Forces are ready to deploy, and lead, the multinational force (in) Ukraine, because a secure Ukraine means a secure U.K.," U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey said.

Saturday, January 10
Show More

Editors' Picks