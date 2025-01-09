Hello, this is Tania Myronyshena reporting on day 1,416 of Russia's full-scale invasion from Kyiv — a city shaken by a massive overnight Russian attack and now struggling without heat and power.

Today's top story so far:

Around 6,000 apartment buildings are currently without heat after a massive Russian missile and drone strike severely damaged the capital's critical infrastructure overnight, local authorities reported on Jan. 9.

The blackout comes amid subzero temperatures, with freezing weather expected to persist in the coming days, complicating emergency repair efforts.

"We're doing everything we can to restore services as fast as possible. But last night's combined attack on Kyiv caused the most serious damage to the capital's critical infrastructure to date," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

The city is also facing interruptions to its water supply.

Utility workers and energy specialists have restored heat to key social facilities, including hospitals and maternity wards, using mobile boiler stations. Repairs are ongoing to bring back electricity and central heating to residential neighborhoods.

Klitschko called on residents, if possible, to leave the city.

"If you have the possibility to temporarily leave the city for a place with alternative heating and power sources, please do so," Klitchko said.

Oreshnik IRBM missile used in strike on Ukraine's Lviv, Russia says

Last updated 2:51 p.m. Kyiv time.

Russia fired its new Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile at the western Ukrainian city of Lviv overnight on Jan. 9, the Russian Defense Ministry said, calling the attack "retaliation" for an attempted Ukrainian drone strike on one of President Vladimir Putin's residences, a claim Kyiv has denied.

The Oreshnik is a Russian intermediate-range ballistic missile touted as a new, hard-to-intercept system designed to carry nuclear weapons. The missile used in the attack on Lviv, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the Polish border, was not equipped with nuclear warheads.

At around midnight in Lviv, Kyiv Independent reporters on the ground reported hearing a quick sequence of about four to five explosions. The air raid alert was on, but there was no warning of an incoming drone or missile in the region.

Ukraine’s Air Force did not name the weapon as Oreshnik but reported that Russia launched one "medium-range ballistic missile" from the Kapustin Yar test site in Russia’s Astrakhan region as part of the attack.

In response to the strike, Ukraine's Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that Ukraine would initiate an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council, as well as a session of the Ukraine–NATO Council. Additional consultations are also planned within the European Union, the Council of Europe, and the OSCE.

At least 9 killed, 57 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least eight people have been killed and 57 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Jan. 9.

Russia launched 36 missiles and 242 drones at Ukraine overnight in its mass combined attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 244 air targets. Eighteen missiles and sixteen drones made it through, striking 19 locations.

The main axis of the attack was Kyiv Oblast, according to officials. One of the missiles used in the assault was a medium-range ballistic missile that struck Lviv Oblast. Russia later claimed it was the "Oreshnik," first used in Ukraine in late 2024.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported significant damage to power transmission infrastructure, including substations, power lines, and generation facilities, following the overnight Russian attacks. Over 500,000 consumers in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast were left without power.

In Kyiv Oblast, Kyiv was hit hardest in the mass attack, with 5 people killed and 22 injured, local authorities reported. Among the dead is a 56-year-old emergency medic Serhii Smoliyk. The attack also injured first responders, medics, and a police officer.

Damage was reported at 29 locations, including around 50 residential buildings, four educational institutions, 18 vehicles, and more than 1,000 shattered windows. There are ongoing issues with heating, electricity, and water supply in affected areas.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people and injured 10 others, including two children, in the last day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Critical infrastructure and residential areas were damaged, including three apartment buildings and nine private homes.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the city of Kryvyi Rih was hit hardest, with one person killed and 23 others injured as a result of the attacks overnight, local authorities reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was injured as a result of Russian attacks over the past day, local authorities reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 62-year-old man was injured due to Russian attacks overnight, local authorities reported.

General Staff: Russia has lost around 1,216,930 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost about 1,216,930 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 9

The number includes 1,030 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,526 tanks, 23,882 armored combat vehicles, 73,426 vehicles and fuel tanks, 35,892 artillery systems, 1,596 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,269 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 102,761 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.