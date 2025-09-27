Ukraine reacts to YouTubers’ arrest in Japan's Fukushima nuclear zone

The Ukrainian embassy in Japan issued an apology after three Ukrainian nationals were arrested for entering the exclusion zone around the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant, the site of a 2011 nuclear disaster.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK identified the detainees as Anatoliy Dybak, 34, Vladyslav Savinov, 29, and Olexander Krukov, 43. They are video bloggers active on YouTube and Telegram, who film videos of abandoned and off-limits places around the world.

Local police detained the three on Sept. 23 in the town of Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, inside the government-designated exclusion zone created after the disaster. Entry into this area remains strictly prohibited due to the ongoing risk of radiation.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Japan issued a public statement on Sept. 26 condemning their actions.

"We consider their actions unacceptable and apologize to all Japanese citizens who were offended by them," the statement reads.

"We are convinced that this unfortunate incident should not cast doubt on the gratitude of Ukrainians for the friendship and sincere assistance of the Japanese people to Ukraine during difficult times."

The police had received an anonymous tip about a live stream on YouTube showing several people entering an abandoned building in the area. Authorities used the video footage to locate the scene and arrested the three suspects the following morning.

According to NHK's reporting, all three admitted to illegally entering the facility.