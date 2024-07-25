Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Iryna Farion, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine, Assassination, Crime
Edit post

Suspect in murder of ex-MP Farion detained in Dnipro, Zelensky says

by Kateryna Hodunova July 25, 2024 3:19 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Ukrainian linguist, politician, former MP and professor Iryna Farion. (Anastasiia Smolienko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A suspect in the murder of former Ukrainian lawmaker and linguist Iryna Farion was detained in Dnipro, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 25, citing Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

The detained suspect is an 18-year-old man, Zelensky said. The investigation is ongoing.

An unidentified man opened fire on Farion, 60, on the street outside her home in Lviv on the evening of July 19. She underwent an operation but was pronounced dead later that night.

"The task to detain (the suspect) was challenging. Over the past few days, hundreds of specialists from the National Police of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and other services worked to solve the murder," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Klymenko said that the search operation lasted 139 hours. Law enforcement agencies inspected about 100 hectares of forest and eventually managed to track the shooter in Dnipro.

"With his photo, it was a matter of time: smart surveillance cameras 'caught' him everywhere," Klymenko said.

According to Klymenko, the 18-year-old suspect is a resident of Dnipro. While preparing for the crime, he rented at least three apartments in Lviv.

The investigation is currently inclined to believe that the suspect committed the murder alone without accomplices, the minister added.

A day earlier, a video allegedly capturing Farion's murder started spreading on Russian social media.

The pro-Kremlin telegram channel Readovka claimed that the NS/WP (National-Socialism/White Power) group had taken responsibility for Farion's murder. Readovka also described the NS/WP as "neo-Nazi."

The Ukrainian police were examining unverified claims spread on Russian social media linking the murder of former Ukrainian lawmaker and linguist Iryna Farion to a Russian neo-Nazi group.

Law enforcement agencies previously also did not rule out the involvement of Russian actors in the murder of the former lawmaker and linguist.

Farion was a linguistics professor who previously served in the parliament for the nationalist Svoboda party. She was considered a controversial figure in Ukraine, among other reasons, due to her incendiary statements on the use of the Russian language.

Who was Iryna Farion, the nationalist professor-politician assassinated in Lviv?
Despite the contrasting opinions surrounding her life’s work and sometimes contentious public statements, the assassination of linguist and former right-wing lawmaker Iryna Farion on July 19 came as a shock to Ukrainians. Sixty-year-old Farion was shot in the head by an unknown assailant outside of…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.