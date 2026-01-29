KI logo
Business

Ukraine's central bank cuts interest rate in first change in 10 months

2 min read
Avatar
by Luca Léry Moffat
National Bank of Ukraine cuts key policy rate to 15%
(Nizar al-Rifai/Luca Léry Moffat/The Kyiv Independent)

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) voted on Jan. 29 to cut its benchmark interest rate to 15%, the first change since March last year, as inflation cools and a new aid package from Europe eased pressure on the country's finances.

The central bank held the key rate at 15.5% in six consecutive votes over the course of 2025, a response to high inflation and uncertainty over the future of the country's finances.

But both these risks have now been tamed, the bank said in a press release. Inflation continued its downward trend, hitting 8% last month according to the NBU. On Dec. 19, the European Union agreed a 90 billion euro ($105 billion) lifeline to Ukraine, which will keep the country's finances afloat through 2026.

The logic of maintaining the high rate over 2025 was twofold: encourage saving over consumption to ease inflation, and increase the attractiveness of Ukraine's domestic currency, the hryvnia, to protect the bank's foreign exchange reserves.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The bank expects inflation to decline to 7.5% by the end of 2026, and reach its target inflation rate of 5% by mid-2028.

The bank also expects Ukraine's economy to grow by 1.8% in 2026.

National Bank of Ukraine cuts key policy rate to 15%
(Nizar al-Rifai/Luca Léry Moffat/The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine has witnessed two significant bouts of inflation since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Inflation surged to 26.6% in October 2022 from 10.0% on the eve of the full-scale invasion. The bank responded by raising the key rate from 10.0% to 25.0% in June 2022, where it remained until July 2023.

Become a member – go ad‑free

A second bout of inflation peaked at 15.9% in May 2025, driven by a poor harvest in 2024, higher energy and labor costs, and robust consumer demand.

The key rate has not fallen below 13% since the full-scale invasion.

read also

‘They don’t consider their work heroic’ — 4 energy workers die amid Kyiv repairs following Russian attacks
As Kyiv’s repair crews scramble to keep the lights and heat on after repeated Russian strikes, the work has become punishing — and, in recent weeks, deadly. Oleksandr Pitaichuk, a 31-year-old high-angle rescuer, died during emergency repair work at one of Kyiv’s power facilities on Jan. 25, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. Pitaichuk fell from a height of 20 meters, and his injuries proved fatal, according to Klymenko. “He stood between chaos and normal life — so homes could have light and
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk
FinanceNational Bank of UkraineInflationInflation in UkraineHryvnia
Avatar
Luca Léry Moffat

Economics reporter

Luca is the economics reporter for the Kyiv Independent. He was previously a research analyst at Bruegel, a Brussels-based economics think tank, where he worked on Russia and Ukraine, trade, industrial policy, and environmental policy. Luca also worked as a data analyst at Work-in-Data, a Geneva-based research center focused on global inequality, and as a research assistant at the Economic Policy Research Center in Kampala, Uganda. He holds a BA honors degree in economics and Russian from McGill University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, January 29
Ukraine repatriates bodies of 1,000 fallen soldiers.

Russia confirmed that it had handed over 1,000 bodies to Ukraine under the Istanbul agreement in exchange for 38 bodies of fallen Russian soldiers, Kremlin-controlled news agency TASS reported on Jan. 29.

Wednesday, January 28
Video
Why Colombian volunteers are joining war in Ukraine.

Colombians, many shaped by decades of armed conflict at home, have become one of the largest groups of foreign volunteers fighting for Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The Kyiv Independent's Jared Goyette speaks with a Colombian volunteer who spent two years fighting in Ukraine.

Show More

Editors' Picks