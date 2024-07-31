Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, 2024 Paris Olympics, Olympics, Sports
Edit post

Ukrainian women's rowing team comes 5th in Olympics

by Martin Fornusek July 31, 2024 2:37 PM 1 min read
Yevheniia Dovhodko, Kateryna Dudchenko, Daryna Verkhogliad, and Anastasiia Kozhenkova of Team Ukraine train ahead of the Rowing at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on July 24, 2024, France. (Alex Davidson/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine came fifth in the final of the women's quadruple sculls at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The rowing team of Yevheniia Dovhodko, Kateryna Dudchenko, Daryna Verkhogliad, and Anastasiia Kozhenkova finished just two steps away from Ukraine's second medal in this year's games.

Team Ukraine's time of 6:23.05 was bested by the victorious U.K., who were followed by the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland.

Ukraine was initially second in the first 500 meters, only lagging behind the Netherlands. Around half of the race's distance, they lost their position to the U.K., and finally to Germany and Switzerland in the final meters.

Ukraine's rowers managed to beat China, the champions of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, by four seconds.

Ukraine qualified for the final after finishing second in the first qualifying heat on July 27.

Ukraine’s Marta Kostiuk reaches Olympic tennis quarter-finals, but heartbreak for Elina Svitolina
Ukraine’s Marta Kostiuk has reached the tennis quarter-finals at the 2024 Olympics, beating Maria Sakkari of Greece in three sets on July 30. Kostiuk won 4:6, 7:6, 6:4, and will play Croatia’s Donna Vekich in the next round on July 31.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:01 PM

Russia begins 'third stage' of tactical nuclear arms drills.

"As part of this phase of the drills, missile formations' personnel from the Southern and Central military districts will carry out combat training tasks, including acquiring special training ammunition for the Iskander-M tactical missile systems," Russia s Defense Ministry said.
1:47 AM

Finnish volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine.

A Finnish volunteer fighter was killed in Donetsk Oblast in mid-July, marking the fourth Finnish national killed fighting for Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Association of Finnish War Veterans confirmed on July 30.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.