Ukrainian women's rowing team comes 5th in Olympics

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine came fifth in the final of the women's quadruple sculls at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The rowing team of Yevheniia Dovhodko, Kateryna Dudchenko, Daryna Verkhogliad, and Anastasiia Kozhenkova finished just two steps away from Ukraine's second medal in this year's games.

Team Ukraine's time of 6:23.05 was bested by the victorious U.K., who were followed by the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland.

Ukraine was initially second in the first 500 meters, only lagging behind the Netherlands. Around half of the race's distance, they lost their position to the U.K., and finally to Germany and Switzerland in the final meters.

Ukraine's rowers managed to beat China, the champions of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, by four seconds.

Ukraine qualified for the final after finishing second in the first qualifying heat on July 27.