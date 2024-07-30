Ukraine's Marta Kostiuk reaches Olympic tennis quarter-finals, but heartbreak for Elina Svitolina

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Marta Kostiuk has reached the tennis quarter-finals at the 2024 Olympics, beating Maria Sakkari of Greece in three sets on July 30.

Kostiuk won 4:6, 7:6, 6:4, and will play Croatia's Donna Vekich in the next round on July 31.

Elsewhere, there was disappointment for Ukraine's Elina Svitolina who failed to progress to the quarter-finals.

She was beaten by Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic, losing 6:7, 6:2, 4:6.

Ukraine won its first medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 29, when fencer Olga Kharlan took bronze in the women's individual saber event.

The 33-year-old beat South Korea's Choi Se-bin 15-14 in a fiercely contested match.

Kharlan made her way to the Olympic semi-finals beating Japan's Shihomi Fukushima, Azerbaijan's Anna Bashta and Hungary's Anna Marton, before losing to France's Sarah Balzer.

The bronze makes her Ukraine's equal-most decorated Olympian in history by number of medals, and the first Ukrainian to win medals in four separate Games.