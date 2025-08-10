Ukraine will not let Russia 'deceive America,' Zelensky says ahead of upcoming Trump-Putin summit

Russia's aims to "deceive" the United States in upcoming peace negotiations, but Ukraine will not let this strategy succeed, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on Aug. 10.

Zelensky's remarks come ahead of an Aug. 15 meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders will meet in Alaska, where they will discuss a Russian peace proposal that reportedly involves Kyiv ceding new territories to Moscow.

Ukraine is in "constant communication" with partners in the U.S. on how to secure peace, Zelensky said.

"We understand the Russians' intention to try to deceive America — we will not allow this."

Zelensky commended Trump's commitment to saving lives and said the "only root cause" of the ongoing war is Putin's desire for conquest — a nod to the Kremlin's continuing rejection of ceasefire proposals on the grounds that the "root causes" of its full-scale invasion must first be addressed.

"We in Ukraine know Russia well, and that is why, in extremely difficult conditions, Ukrainians have endured more than three years of full-scale war. We will definitely defend our state and our independence," he said.

The president said Russia has demonstrated no actual interest in peace, pointing to the recent bombing of a bus station and university clinic in Zaporizhzhia as evidence that Moscow's primary goal is destruction.

"Everyone can see that Russia has not taken a single real step toward peace, not a single step on the ground or in the air that could save lives," he said.

"That is why sanctions are needed, pressure is needed. Strength is needed — first and foremost the strength of the United States, the strength of Europe, the strength of all nations of the world that want peace and tranquility in international relations. If Russia does not want to stop the war, then we must stop its economy."

Kyiv is collaborating intensively "with everyone who respects international law" to mount pressure on Russia and achieve a just peace, he said. Allies have clearly expressed that "everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine's participation."

While the Aug. 15 meeting is not currently set to include Zelensky, sources told CNN that Zelensky's participation in trilateral talks in Alaska is still possible. One White House official said meetings including Zelensky would likely happen after the face-to-face between Trump and Putin.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Aug. 10 that the leaders' respective teams were working on scheduling a trilateral meeting between Zelensky, Trump, and Putin.

A source in Ukraine's Presidential Office told the Kyiv Independent that Trump and Putin plan to discuss a Russian proposal that involves Kyiv withdrawing from two regions partly occupied by Russian forces, Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

The source, who was part of the team briefed on the discussion Putin had with Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, said Ukraine would reject this plan outright.

Trump also told reporters prior to announcing his meeting with Putin that a deal to end the war would likely include "some swapping of territories."

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Aug. 9 that Ukrainian and European officials rejected Putin's plan and instead offered a counterproposal to U.S. officials ahead of the Alaska meeting. Europe aims to draw a unified red line with Ukraine, insisting that EU officials should be involved in any potential peace negotiation with Russia and reiterating that Ukraine's future cannot be discussed without Kyiv's participation.