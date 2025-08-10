Become a member
News Feed

White House not ruling out Zelensky's participation in Alaska meetings, CNN says

2 min read
Avatar
by Asami Terajima
White House not ruling out Zelensky's participation in Alaska meetings, CNN says
U.S. President Donald Trump greets President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington DC on Feb. 28, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

A first-ever trilateral meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska could still be on the table, CNN reported on Aug. 10, citing its sources familiar with the matter.

The report comes after Trump said that he would meet Putin on Aug. 15 in Alaska for talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

CNN reported that while Zelensky was not named among the participants of the Alaska summit, the Trump administration has not ruled out some meetings involving Zelensky, according to its sources.

One White House official told CNN that anything with Zelensky's involvement would likely be scheduled after Trump's meeting with Putin.

Zelensky confirmed on Aug. 7 that the discussions were ongoing on a bilateral and trilateral summit, including the three leaders, to end the war. Moscow has confirmed the plans for a meeting between Putin and Trump in the near future, but has not mentioned Zelensky's involvement.

A source in Ukraine's President's Office told the Kyiv Independent that Trump and Putin planned to discuss a peace plan, in which Ukraine would have to withdraw further from two territories partly occupied by Russian troops.

The source, who was part of the team briefed on the discussion Putin had with Witkoff, said that the plan would see Kyiv withdraw its troops from two of the partly occupied Ukrainian regions — Donetsk and Luhansk.

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic, said Ukraine would outright reject the plan.

The Putin-Trump meeting is planned a week after Trump's ultimatum on Moscow expired, in which he threatened sweeping secondary tariffs on countries trading with Russia if no ceasefire is agreed by then.

Avatar
Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

