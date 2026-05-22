Russian attacks kill 5, injure 52 across Ukraine as Dnipro drone strike leaves dozens wounded

At least five people were killed and 52 others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on May 22.

Moscow launched 124 drones across Ukraine, 115 of which were intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses, according to the Air Force. Seven drones struck five locations. The fall of debris was recorded at five sites.

The highest number of casualties over the past day was reported in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, where Russian drones struck a residential area in the regional center of Dnipro around 5 p.m. local time.

Twenty people were injured in the attack, including a 9-month-old girl and a 6-year-old boy who received on-site medical care and will continue treatment on an outpatient basis. A 13-year-old boy was also hospitalized in moderate condition, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.

As of the morning of May 22, seven more people injured in the attack remain hospitalized, the governor added.

Apart from Dnipro, the city of Kryvyi Rih, where a man was wounded, and Nikopol district, where another man was injured, were also targeted in the region on the evening of May 21.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed four people and injured 11 others, according to local authorities, despite ongoing large-scale evacuations from front-line areas. Over the past day, 272 people, including 19 children, were evacuated across the oblast as Russian forces carried out 44 attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks injured 12 civilians, including a 13-year-old boy, according to the local authorities.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces pressed on with their daily campaign of drone, artillery and air attacks, injuring six civilians, the local authorities said. Dozens of settlements came under fire, with strikes damaging apartment buildings, homes, vehicles, garages, construction equipment and a mobile communications tower.

A 40-year-old man was killed, and a 37-year-old man was injured in Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Russian strikes targeted the regional center of Kharkiv city and 17 other settlements across the oblast.