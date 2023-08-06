Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
War update
Edit post

Ukraine war latest: Military confirms strikes on key bridges linking occupied Crimea with mainland Ukraine

by Alexander Khrebet August 7, 2023 1:02 AM 4 min read
Ukrainian soldiers attend military training in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Aug. 05, 2023. (Photo by Ercin Erturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on Aug. 6:

  • Ukraine hit two bridges in Crimea
  • Ukrainian forces hit Russian positions, ammo depots
  • Drone attack reported near Moscow
  • Ukraine's Air Force: 30 missiles, 27 drones shot down overnight

Ukraine targeted key bridges that connect occupied Crimea to mainland Ukraine.

The strikes have been set to disrupt Russian forces' logistics and create further challenges for their operations on the southern fronts.

The Ukrainian military's Strategic Communications Directorate confirmed striking the Chonhar and Henichesk bridges at around 3 p.m. local time on Aug. 6.

Chonhar Bridge is located on a narrow piece of land in northern Crimea and links the occupied peninsula with Kherson Oblast. Henichesk Bridge sits on the Arabat Spit, a barrier between the Henichesk Strait in the north and Crimea in the south.

The military didn't specify the type of missiles that struck the bridges.

Russian forces have relied on Chonhar Bridge as a supply route to transport ammunition and fuel for their troops on the southeastern front line amid the ongoing counteroffensive launched by Ukrainian forces.

Earlier the same day, Russian proxies in Crimea and Kherson Oblasts said Ukraine hit the bridges using British-French-made Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles.

Russian proxies also reported suspending traffic through the Chonhar checkpoint.

Ukraine repeatedly targeted Chonhar Bridge in late July and early August with cruise missiles.

These strikes inflicted significant logistical setbacks on the Russian military, according to the Ukrainian military.

Increased attacks on Crimea disrupt Russian logistics, attempt to derail its southern defenses
Since mid-July, drones and missiles have regularly targeted Russian military depots and infrastructure in occupied Crimea. Russian proxies reported that the Chonhar Bridge, serving as Russia’s fastest rail route from occupied Crimea to the southern front line, was allegedly hit multiple times on Au…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Missile attacks

Ukraine's Air Force reported on Aug. 6 that 30 missiles and 27 Shahed loitering munitions were shot down by air defense overnight during Russia's latest mass attack that came in several waves.

Air Force specified it downed 17 out of 20 Kalibr cruise missiles and 13 out of 20 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles.

It is unclear whether the Ukrainian military downed Kinzhal missiles as the Air Force said they wouldn't provide information.

Russian launched 30 missiles, 48 air strikes, and shelled 32 times Ukrainian military positions and civilian areas with multiple rocket launchers, targeting over 90 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv and Kherson oblasts over the past day, according to the General Staff.

One of the attacks aimed to hit the airfield in Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, the base for a tactical aviation brigade. Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on national television on Aug. 6 that the attack on the airfield was ineffective.

Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander for Tavriia military sector, reported on Aug. 6 that Russian forces have also attempted 21 assaults on Ukrainian positions over the past day.

He said Russian troops have lost up to two companies killed and wounded in action, 21 military hardware pieces, and six ammunition depots.

Tarnavskyi didn't specify the number of Russian troops killed and wounded, but the size of a Russian army company can vary between 30 and 150 soldiers depending on the type of troops.

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on Aug. 4 that "in some places" on the southern front line, the Ukrainian military has breached the Russian first defense line, moving to the "intermediate one."

She said Ukraine is prioritizing its counteroffensive operations in the country's south, while for Russia, the main direction for assaults is the east.

Russia reportedly transfers its reserves, mainly professional soldiers, to the eastern and southern front lines, where Ukraine's counteroffensive is ongoing.

From Moscow to Novorossiysk: The list of attacks on Russian soil
On the morning of Aug. 4, the residents of the Russian city of Novorossiysk woke to a 112-meter-long Navy ship being towed back to port after it was hit by a drone attack on the Black Sea overnight. While the Russian Defense Ministry claimed there were no casualties or damage,
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court

Attacks inside Russia

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Aug. 6 that a drone headed to Russia's capital city was downed around 11:27 a.m. local time.

Several flights were suspended at Vnukovo International Airport, 30 kilometers southwest of Moscow. Other flights were redirected to the other airports, Russia's state news agency reported later that day.

No casualties were reported.

Repeated drone strikes have been reported in Moscow and other parts of Russia in recent weeks.

On Aug. 1, Russian state media claimed several drones were intercepted and shot down over Moscow.

The Russian Defense Ministry also wrote that three drones attacked Moscow overnight on July 30.

Meanwhile, Governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast Roman Starovoyt claimed on Aug. 6 that the village of Kuliga was shelled "from Ukrainian direction," damaging houses.

No casualties were reported.

Kuliga is located some 65 kilometers (40 miles) from the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, which has been subjected to constant Russian shelling.

Ukraine hasn't claimed responsibility for the drone strikes.

However, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 30 that it's "natural and fair" that the war is "gradually returning to Russian territory."

Alexander Khrebet
Alexander Khrebet
Reporter
Alexander Khrebet is a reporter with the Kyiv Independent. He covers Ukraine’s foreign policy, alleged abuse of power in the country’s military leadership, and reports on the Russian-occupied territories. Alexander is the European Press Prize 2023 winner, the #AllForJan Award 2023 winner and Ukraine's 2022 National Investigative Journalism Award finalist. His was published in the Washington Times and Atlantic Council.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.