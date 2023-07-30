Russia claims drone attack on Moscow

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that Moscow was attacked by three drones, injuring one person, on July 30.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said that the attack “insignificantly damaged” the facade of two buildings in the Moscow City district and nobody was injured.

The Russian state-controlled news outlet TASS reported that a security guard was injured.

Around 4:00 a.m. local time, Russian-backed media stated that a large explosion was reported in a 50-story building in Moscow.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed one of the drones was destroyed in the air over the Odintsovsky district of the Moscow region, the other two fell on the city of Moscow.