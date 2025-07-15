Become a member
Denmark, Sweden back funding US weapons for Ukraine

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Denmark, Sweden back funding US weapons for Ukraine
Soldiers of the 30th Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi Mechanized Brigade operate a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher while on a combat mission in the Donetsk direction in Ukraine on June 3, 2025. (Viacheslav Madiievskyi/Ukrinform via Getty Images)

Denmark and Sweden are open to help deliver U.S. weapons, including Patriot air defense systems, to Ukraine via NATO, countries' officials said on July 15.

The news came after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a scheme under which NATO will purchase advanced arms from Washington, including air defense systems, and deliver some of them to Ukraine.

The U.S. will sell around $10 billion in weapons to NATO allies in the first wave of arms shipments designed to support Ukraine, Axios reported on July 14, citing an undisclosed source. The first batch will reportedly include missiles, air defense weaponry, and artillery shells.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said earlier in Brussels that Denmark is prepared to purchase U.S.-made weapons to support Ukraine, Deutsche Welle reported.

While Copenhagen does not possess its own Patriot missile systems, he said the Danish government should "lean into that" and "provide the money" to acquire the advanced air defense systems.

"We must work out the details," the minister added.

Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson told Reuters that Stockholm will also contribute to the effort.

On July 14, Trump said that some Patriot air defense systems and missiles may arrive in Ukraine "within days."

European allies are in talks to purchase "more than three" Patriot systems for Ukraine, a German government spokesperson said.

Washington has so far delivered three Patriot batteries to Ukraine, while Germany has sent three more. A European coalition has contributed an additional battery, though not all systems are currently operational due to maintenance rotations.

Note from the author:

Thanks for reading this article and staying informed. The Kyiv Independent operates without a wealthy owner or a paywall, relying solely on readers like you to fund our journalism. Consider joining our community today.

Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

