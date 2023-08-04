Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Official: Ukrainian forces break through Russian first line of defense in south

by Dinara Khalilova August 4, 2023 10:52 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers firing artillery in the direction of Bakhmut as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on August 1, 2023. 
This audio is created with AI assistance

"In some places" on the southern front line, the Ukrainian military has broken through the Russian first line of defense, moving to the "intermediate one," Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on Aug. 4.

"And there they are faced with concrete engineering fortifications on the dominant heights created by the enemy. This, of course, complicates the movement of our troops and the combat actions," Maliar said on national television.

According to the official, Ukraine is prioritizing its counteroffensive operations in the country's south, while for Russia, the main direction for assaults is the east.

The majority of Russian resources are currently concentrated near Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, as Moscow seeks to retake the territories liberated by Ukrainian forces last fall, said Maliar. "It is important for them both from a moral and a military point of view."

Meanwhile, around Bakhmut, Ukrainian troops are "slowly but persistently" moving forward on the southern flank, she told journalists. Russia is attacking the city's northern flank, trying to regain positions previously retaken by the Ukrainian army.

"Fierce battles" also continue near Avdiivka and Marinka, Donetsk Oblast, according to Maliar.

Russia reportedly transfers its reserves, mainly professional soldiers, both to the eastern and southern front lines, where Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive is ongoing.

Ukraine's counteroffensive lurches forward: Key moment looms as more forces committed
Fresh videos of Western-made armor rolling across open fields, a new settlement liberated, and a lot of noise on Russian military blogger Telegram channels heralded to the world on July 28 that the Ukrainian summer counteroffensive had upped its gear. Almost eight weeks into the long-awaited operat…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

