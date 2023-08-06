Ukraine's Air Force: 30 missiles, 27 drones shot down overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Air Force reported on Aug. 6 that 30 missiles and 27 kamikaze drones were shot down by air defense overnight during Russia's latest mass attack that came in several waves.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched 14 Kalibr missiles and three Kinzhal missiles in the first wave of the attack on the evening of Aug. 5. Twelve of the 14 Kalibr missiles were destroyed but no information has been provided on the Kinzhal missiles.

Russia continued its attack into the early hours of Aug. 6, launching Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones from the southeast, Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea, and Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-96 strategic bombers in the Caspian Sea.

In this second wave of attack, Ukraine's air defense destroyed all 27 Shahed drones, five out of the six Kalibr missiles, and 13 out of 20 Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles.

Several regions were targeted during both waves. President Volodymyr Zelensky said aircraft engine manufacturer Motor Sich's facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as unspecified targets in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, came under attack.

The Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration wrote that the region was attacked three times overnight but "most of the missiles" were intercepted by air defense.

Russian forces were likely targeting the airport in the city of Starokostiantyniv, according to the administration.

In the Starokostiantyniv community, roofs, doors, and windows of several private residential buildings were damaged by explosion shock waves. Windows were also shattered in one of the public cultural establishments, the bus station, and a commercial building.

A fire also broke out at a farm warehouse. During the explosion, one worker at the facility was injured. No other casualties were reported.

According to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko, a missile hit the outskirts of the city of Zaporizhzhia and emergency services were on site to put out the resulting fire. No casualties were reported.

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim wrote that air defense destroyed two Kalibr missiles and two drones over the region. No casualties were reported.