Zelensky: It's natural, fair that war is returning to Russian territory

This audio is created with AI assistance

In a video message on July 30, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it's natural and fair that the war is returning to Russian territory.

"Ukraine is becoming stronger. The war is gradually returning to Russian territory – to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair process," Zelensky said.

"Russian aggression has suffered bankruptcy on the battlefield," he continued. "Today is the 522nd day of (Russia's) so-called 'special military operation,' which the Russian leadership expected to last a week or two."

While Zelensky did not clarify what he meant by the war "returning to Russian territory," the statement came after earlier reports on June 30 that several high-rise buildings in Russia were hit by drones.

Russia claimed Ukraine was responsible for the attack.

The Ukrainian Air Force's spokesperson, Yurii Ihnat, said the drone attacks on moscow were aimed at affecting Russians who, since the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine, felt the war was distant.

“There’s always something flying in Russia, as well as in Moscow. Now the war is affecting those who were not concerned,” Ihnat said. “No matter how the Russian authorities would like to turn a blind eye on this by saying they have intercepted everything … something does hit.”

According to the report, the offices of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Digital Development, as well as the Federal Agency for Nationalities, and several other agencies were located there.

In his speech, Zelensky also warned Ukrainians that Russia can still attack Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure this winter, as it did last year. Zelensky said he met with regional officers to prepare for such a possibility.