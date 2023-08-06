Russian proxy claims Ukraine struck bridge connecting occupied Crimea, Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian-installed proxy in occupied Kherson Oblast Vladimir Saldo claimed the Storm Shadow/SCALP missiles hit the Chonhar Bridge, linking occupied Crimea with mainland Ukraine.

He also claimed Russian air defense downed nine out of 12 missiles.

The Russian proxy published a picture of the bridge with a hole in the middle of the road, indicating suspended traffic on the bridge.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claim.

The bridge is the shortest route from the occupied peninsula to the front line in the southeast, where Ukrainian forces are conducting their counteroffensive.

Ukraine struck the Chonhar Bridge multiple times, on July 22, 29, and Aug. 6. The military confirmed the July attack, saying cruise missile were used.

The Russian military suffered from major logistical issues following the attacks, according to the Ukrainian military.