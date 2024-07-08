Ukraine war latest: Mass Russian missile strike kills, injures over 200 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on July 8:

Nearly 200 civilian casualties reported after Russian mass attack on Kyiv, other cities in Ukraine

Two Kyiv hospitals hit during missile attack

Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih kills 10, injures 47, strike on Dnipro kills 1

Ukraine calls for emergency UN meeting, western officials condemn attack

Indian PM Modi arrives in Moscow

Poland, Ukraine sign security agreement

Russia launched a mass missile attack on cities across Ukraine including Kyiv on the morning of July 8, killing at least 37 civilians and injuring nearly 170 others.

The aerial attack targeted Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, and Kramatorsk, damaging "50 civilian sites, including residential buildings, a business center, and two medical facilities," the State Emergency Service reported.

The July 8 attack has been the deadliest in months, with the casualty figures comparable to massive strikes carried out by Russia during the winter.

Russian forces launched a number of large-scale attacks during the spring, but these mostly targeted energy infrastructure.

The strikes took place on the eve of the NATO summit in Washington, where Ukraine hopes to receive long-term aid commitments.

"And the entire world must use all its determination to finally put an end to the Russian strikes," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.

"Killing is what (Vladimir) Putin brings. Only together can we bring real peace and security."

Ukrainian forces downed 30 of the 38 Russian missiles launched during a large-scale attack against multiple cities on the morning of July 8, the Air Force said.

In total, Russian forces launched one Kinzhal ballistic missile, four Iskander-M ballistic missiles, one 3M22 Zirkon hypersonic cruise missile, 13 Kh-101 cruise missiles, 14 Kalibr cruise missiles, two Kh-22 cruise missiles, and three Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles, according to the statement.

Two Kyiv hospitals hit during missile attack

The Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit during the attack.

At least two people were killed, the State Emergency Service reported. At least 16 people were injured, including seven children. Fifteen victims were hospitalized.

The Russian military struck the Okhmatdyt hospital with a Kh-101 cruise missile, according to the preliminary data obtained by the State Security Service (SBU).

Fragments of the rear body of the Kh-101 cruise missile with a serial number and part of the missile's rudder were found at the scene, the State Security Service said.

Russia launched another attack against Kyiv later during the day, with debris damaging a maternity hospital.

At least seven people were killed and three injured after the Isida maternity hospital, a private clinic, in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district was hit by falling debris, officials said.

So far in total, at least 27 people have been recorded killed in Kyiv. Over 70 people were injured in the capital, according to the State Emergency Service.

Two more people suffered injuries in Kyiv Oblast.

Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih kills 10, injures 47,

Russian forces struck the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on July 8, killing at least 10 people and injuring at least 47.

The search and rescue operation was hampered by air raid alerts and reports of missiles fired in the direction of the city.

Kryvyi Rih, with a population of around 660,000, is the second most populous city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

It has suffered multiple deadly attacks by Russian forces since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

Also in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the city of Dnipro came under attack. At least one person was killed and 12 others injured.

Ukraine calls for emergency UN meeting, western officials condemn attack

Ukraine requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on July 8 after the attack, Zelensky announced.

"We must hold Russia accountable for terror and Putin for the orders to launch strikes," the president said during the joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw.

"Russia responds to everything that we try to discuss with it about peace by attacking homes and hospitals."

Elsewhere, ambassadors of Germany, Austria, and the U.S. condemned Russia's mass morning attack.

"This callous aggression - a total disregard for human life, jeopardizing European and Transatlantic security - is why leaders will make significant security commitments to Ukraine this week," U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink said on X.

Austrian Ambassador to Ukraine Arad Benko commented on the hospital strike, saying that his country "has supported this center for many years and many departments."

"This is an institution that cares for babies and children in need. The Russian attack is pure terror," Benko said in a post on X.

German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger also reacted to the attack. "This is a war against civilians. This is Russia's willingness to negotiate and its desire for peace," he wrote.

Indian PM Modi arrives in Moscow

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow on July 8 in what was his first trip to Russia since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"Landed in Moscow. Looking forward to further deepening the special and privileged strategic partnership between our nations, especially in futuristic areas of cooperation," Modi wrote on X.

"Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people," he added.

Modi last met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2022 at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Uzbekistan.

According to a statement by the Kremlin after the dates of the trip were formalized, Modi and Putin will discuss the "prospects for the further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Indian relations, as well as current issues on the international and regional agenda."

Modi's official website said the visit would entail talks on the "entire range of multifaceted relations between the two countries and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest."

The two leaders will reportedly attend a dinner on July 8 and hold talks at the Kremlin the following day.

New Delhi has been calling for a diplomatic solution to Russia's war against Ukraine but has been simultaneously fostering close economic ties with Moscow. India became one of the chief buyers of Russian oil following Western sanctions, although pressure from U.S. sanctions increasingly threatens this trade.

While India participated in Ukraine's global peace summit in June, Modi did not attend personally, and India's representative did not ultimately sign the joint communique.

Modi was also one of the few democratically elected leaders to congratulate Putin on his reelection in March after a vote that was widely considered to be neither free nor fair.

Poland, Ukraine sign security agreement

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a security agreement on July 8 in Warsaw.

Poland is the latest country to sign such an agreement with Ukraine based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) in July 2023.

Others states, including the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and France, as well as the European Union, have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression.

The agreement highlights that Poland was the first country to recognize Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union on Dec. 2, 1991.

Ukraine and Poland agreed to further develop political, military, and economic cooperation, and "cooperate closely in the reconstruction of Ukraine as a sovereign and democratic state."

During the joint press conference with Tusk, Zelensky thanked Poland for the "special agreements" in the document.

The president added that the security agreement includes a provision to develop "a mechanism" for intercepting Russian missiles and drones in Ukraine's airspace aimed at Poland.

Later in the day, the Presidential Office published on its website the full text of the security agreement between Ukraine and Poland.

The document consists of 10 chapters covering political, military, economic, and other support, as well as bilateral cooperation in the event of a future threat of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Poland committed to providing several packages of military assistance by the end of 2024 and to continue to assist Ukraine over the next 10 years of the agreement. Warsaw will also consider supplying Ukraine with at least an additional MiG-29 squadron, according to the document.

The security agreement includes forming and training a Ukrainian Legion in Poland as well.

"The Ukrainian Legion will train in Poland and be equipped with the help of our partners. Every Ukrainian citizen who decides to join the Legion will be able to sign a contract with the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Zelensky said.

"Our teams are currently working out all the details of this proposal," he added.

Zelensky arrived in Warsaw earlier on July 8, a day before the upcoming NATO summit is scheduled to begin in Washington, D.C.

"Perseverance and courage. These words best describe the attitude of Zelensky in the fight for a safe Ukraine and a safe Europe. You can always count on us in this fight," Tusk posted on X shortly after Zelensky arrived in Poland.