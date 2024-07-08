Poland, Ukraine sign security agreement

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a security agreement on July 8 in Warsaw.

Poland is the latest country to sign such an agreement with Ukraine based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) in July 2023.

Others states, including the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and France, as well as the European Union, have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression.

The agreement highlights that Poland was the first country to recognize Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union on Dec. 2, 1991.

Ukraine and Poland agreed to further develop political, military, and economic cooperation, and "cooperate closely in the reconstruction of Ukraine as a sovereign and democratic state."

Zelensky arrived in Warsaw earlier on July 8, a day before the upcoming NATO summit is scheduled to begin in Washington, D.C.

"Perseverance and courage. These words best describe the attitude of Zelensky in the fight for a safe Ukraine and a safe Europe. You can always count on us in this fight," Tusk posted on X shortly after Zelensky arrived in Poland.