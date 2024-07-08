Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Poland, Security agreements, security guarantees, Donald Tusk, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Poland, Ukraine sign security agreement

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 8, 2024 2:50 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk after signing an agreement in Warsaw, Poland on July 8, 2024 (Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a security agreement on July 8 in Warsaw.

Poland is the latest country to sign such an agreement with Ukraine based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) in July 2023.

Others states, including the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and France, as well as the European Union, have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression.

The agreement highlights that Poland was the first country to recognize Ukraine's independence from the Soviet Union on Dec. 2, 1991.

Ukraine and Poland agreed to further develop political, military, and economic cooperation, and "cooperate closely in the reconstruction of Ukraine as a sovereign and democratic state."

Zelensky arrived in Warsaw earlier on July 8, a day before the upcoming NATO summit is scheduled to begin in Washington, D.C.

"Perseverance and courage. These words best describe the attitude of Zelensky in the fight for a safe Ukraine and a safe Europe. You can always count on us in this fight," Tusk posted on X shortly after Zelensky arrived in Poland.

Explosions rock Kyiv, other cities in Russian Monday morning massive attack
Russia launched an aerial missile attack against Ukraine on the morning of July 8. Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, and Kramatorsk came under attack.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:27 PM  (Updated: )

Russia hits Kyiv children's hospital, casualties reported.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. "The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.
12:16 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Dnipro kills 1, injures 12.

Russia's mass missile attack damaged a high-rise building in Dnipro and injured civilians, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on July 8.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:52 PM

Zelensky arrives in Warsaw, begins meeting with Polish PM Tusk.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will discuss a variety of issues, including the expected outcomes of the upcoming NATO summit, bilateral defense cooperation, trade and humanitarian partnerships, and Poland's planned participation in reconstruction works, the Presidential Office said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.