Ukraine, EU sign security agreement in Brussels
Edit post

Ukraine, EU sign security agreement in Brussels

by Kateryna Hodunova June 27, 2024 4:25 PM 2 min read
European Council President Charles Michel, Ukraine's President Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pose during a signature ceremony of security agreement during the European Council Summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels on June 27, 2024. (Photo by Olivier Hoslet/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a security agreement with the European Union on June 27 during the EU leaders summit in Brussels.

The document was signed by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the side of the EU.

The EU has joined 17 countries, including the U.S., Japan, U.K., Germany, and France, that have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression.

Ukraine commits to reforms on its path toward the EU, including in security, intelligence, and defense. Ukraine must also strengthen transparency and accountability measures regarding assistance received, as well as contribute to the security of the EU.

The EU commits to continuing to support the provision of lethal and non-lethal military equipment and training to Ukraine through the European Reace Facility and the Ukraine Assistance Fund.

The Ukraine Assistance Fund will have a budget of 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) for 2024, according to the security agreement.

"Further comparable annual increases could be envisaged until 2027, based on Ukrainian needs and subject to political guidance by the Council," the deal read.

The European Union will continue to provide training to the security and defense forces of Ukraine, in particular via the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM), and to expand the cooperation between defense industries of the EU and Ukraine.

"A stronger cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry will contribute to strengthening Ukraine's ability to defend itself and will benefit the European defense industry's capacity to support both member states' and Ukrainian needs," the statement said.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
10:07 AM

Sanctioned Russian Interior Minister attends UN meeting in New York.

The U.S. announced sanctions against Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and other top Russian officials on Feb. 25, 2022, the day after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. Despite being sanctioned, Kolokoltsev does not appear on the U.S. Treasury's list of individuals barred from entering the U.S.
11:39 PM

State Department confirms death of US embassy employee in Kyiv.

"We can confirm the death of the U.S. government employee who was under chief mission authority at the embassy in Kyiv. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our colleague," U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a briefing on June 26.
