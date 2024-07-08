Skip to content
News Feed, Dnipro, Civilian casualties, Russian attack, War, Ukraine
Russian attack damages high-rise building in Dnipro, casualties reported

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 8, 2024
A road sign that reads “Dnipropetrovsk Oblast” on June 21, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia's mass missile attack damaged a high-rise building in Dnipro and injured civilians, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on July 8.

Explosions were heard in Dnipro at around 10:45 a.m. local time. The cities of Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk also came under attack.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, more than 40 missiles of various types were used by Russia in the attack.

Lysak did not provide details on the number of casualties but said an enterprise and a service station in Dnipro had also been hit in the attack.

Local authorities in Kryvyi Rih, another city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, said that at least 10 people had been killed and 31 injured due to "several" strikes.

Explosions rock Kyiv, other cities in Russian Monday morning massive attack
Russia launched a missile attack against Ukraine on the morning of July 8, the second such strike in the past few hours.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:27 PM

Russia hits Okhmatdyt children's hospital, casualties reported.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. "The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.
