Russian attack damages high-rise building in Dnipro, casualties reported

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia's mass missile attack damaged a high-rise building in Dnipro and injured civilians, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on July 8.

Explosions were heard in Dnipro at around 10:45 a.m. local time. The cities of Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk also came under attack.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, more than 40 missiles of various types were used by Russia in the attack.

Lysak did not provide details on the number of casualties but said an enterprise and a service station in Dnipro had also been hit in the attack.

Local authorities in Kryvyi Rih, another city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, said that at least 10 people had been killed and 31 injured due to "several" strikes.