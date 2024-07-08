Russia launches missile attack against Ukraine, explosions heard in Kyiv, other cities

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched an aerial missile attack against Ukraine on the morning of July 8, the second such strike in the past few hours.

Telegram monitoring channels reported that the missiles entered the Ukrainian airspace at around 10 a.m., heading in multiple directions.

A takeoff of the MiG-31K aircraft, capable of carrying Kinzhal ballistic missiles, was also detected.

Telegram channels reported explosions in Kropyvnytskyi in Kirovohrad Oblast and Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

More than 10 explosions could be heard in Kyiv, according to Kyiv Independent reporters on the ground. Air defense was active in the capital's suburbs, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The mayor said that medical assistance was summoned to the Solomianskyi municipal district. Missile debris fell in the Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts of the city, Klitschko reported.

A fire broke out as a result of the attack, the mayor said without specifying its location.

Particularly heavy blasts were reported by the Kyiv Independent in the center of the city, near the area of the Taras Shevchenko Park. Explosions were also heard in the Podil and Nyvky neighborhoods.

No further details on damage or casualties have been reported at the moment. The attack is ongoing as of 10:40 a.m. local time.

A Kyiv Independent reporter reported two major explosions in Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

In another attack earlier the same day, the Air Force reported downing three out of the four cruise missiles over Zhytomyr and Cherkasy oblasts. No casualties or damage were reported.