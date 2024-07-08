Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, North Korea, Russia, South Korea, Security, Asia, Europe
Edit post

Russian-North Korean military ties pose 'distinct threat,' South Korean president says

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 8, 2024 9:56 AM 2 min read
South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol attends the opening ceremony for The 3rd Summit for Democracy on March 18, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. (Kim Min-Hee - Pool/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea poses a "distinct threat and a grave challenge to the peace and security on the Korean peninsula and in Europe," South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol told Reuters on July 8.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Pyongyang on June 18-19, where he signed a partnership agreement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The two leaders led hours-long talks before signing the treaty, which pledged to provide aid to one another if either will be attacked.

"North Korea is clearly a menace to the international society," Yoon told Reuters. "I hope that Russia will sensibly decide which side - the South or the North - is more important and necessary for its own interests."

Yoon gave the comments ahead of his departure to the NATO summit in Washington, D.C., which will take place on July 9-11.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on July 5 that the summit will discuss ways to increase cooperation between Ukraine and South Korea.

Seoul last month said it would consider supplying Ukraine with weapons in response to Moscow's recently announced security agreement with North Korea.

Up until now, Seoul has only provided humanitarian aid to Kyiv, though it has reportedly indirectly supplied artillery shells to Ukraine via the U.S. Meanwhile, Pyongyang has been supplying Moscow with ammunition for use against Ukraine.

‘Rather desperate’ – 5 key takeaways from Putin’s North Korea visit
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un cemented their growing relationship on June 19, with a parade, a pact and a carefully stage-managed drive in a brand new limousine in Pyongyang. Kim described Putin as the “dearest friend of the Korean people” and said his count…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.