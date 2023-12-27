Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Indian foreign minister: India's ties with Russia are 'very strong, very steady'

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 27, 2023 4:16 PM 3 min read
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) exchange documents following their talks in Moscow, Russia, on Dec. 27, 2023. (Alexander Nemenov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said that Indo-Russia ties are "very strong, very steady" at a press conference in Moscow on Dec. 27, cited by the Telegraph India.

Jaishankar is in the midst of a five-day trip to Russia, where he met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russian leader Vladimir Putin will meet with Jaishankar later on Dec. 27. Putin is also expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi next year.

Following the meeting, Lavrov said that Russia and India had made progress in talks on the joint production of military equipment, which he said would mutually benefit both countries and increase security in Eurasia.

India has become a critical market for Russian oil amid intensifying Western sanctions. It is now the largest buyer of Russian seaborne crude, though sanctions present logistical difficulties in coordinating shipments.

Reuters: Payment problems delay Russian oil shipments to India
Payment issues have caused delays in shipments of Russian Sokol crude oil to India, forcing Indian Oil Corp (IOC) to purchase more oil from the Middle East, Reuters reported Dec. 26, citing sources close to the matter.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert

India and Russia have long had close ties. The Soviet Union was a critical supplier of military equipment to India as it faced off with its primary foe, Pakistan, which was backed by the U.S.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, India has largely maintained a neutral stance, declining to condemn Moscow's military aggression or join the West in isolating Russia.

"The time-tested India-Russia partnership has remained stable and resilient and continues to be characterized by the spirit of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," India's Foreign Ministry said in a statement released before Jaishankar's visit.

As India's international stature and power grows, it has increasingly embraced the concept of a multipolar world, in which it may pursue its own foreign policy independent of the West.

Ahead of the meeting, Jaishankar said that he and Lavrov would likely discuss the "building of a multipolar world order," the New York Times reported, citing a Russian video broadcast.

The U.S. has largely refrained from pressuring India to join the West's isolation of Russia, in part because it also sees India as a potential partner to counter China, which has tense relations with India.

Many in the U.S., especially in the Republican party, see China as a greater geopolitical threat than Russia.

As sanctions bite, Russia eyes Ukraine’s mineral resources to fund its invasion
Russia’s 2024 federal budget brought little in the way of surprises, the country is gearing up for a long war. Signed by President Vladimir Putin earlier this week, it ushered record levels of military spending — a sign of Moscow’s commitment to its war against Ukraine. While part of the Russian
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:20 AM

ISW: Drone footage shows execution of Ukraine POWs.

Ukrainian drone footage revealed another Russian execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War reported in their daily assessment on Dec. 27.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.