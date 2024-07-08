Zelensky arrives in Warsaw, begins meeting with Polish PM Tusk.

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Warsaw on July 8 and met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the Presidential Office said.

The visit comes a day before the upcoming NATO summit is scheduled to begin in Washington, D.C.

Zelensky and Tusk will discuss a variety of issues, including the expected outcomes of the summit, bilateral defense cooperation, trade and humanitarian partnerships, and Poland's planned participation in reconstruction works, the Presidential Office said.

The two leaders will also sign a bilateral security cooperation agreement.

Poland will be the latest country to sign such a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine, following the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, the European Union, and others.

"Perseverance and courage (are the) words best describing the attitude of Zelensky in the fight for a safe Ukraine and a safe Europe," Tusk wrote on X.

"You can always count on us in this fight," he added.