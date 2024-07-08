Skip to content
Ukraine calls UN Security meeting after mass Russian attack across country

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 8, 2024 5:29 PM 2 min read
A general view of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Jan. 23, 2024 in New York, United States. (Arda Kucukkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Ukraine requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on July 8 after Russia killed over 28 civilians in a mass aerial attack across the country, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced.

"We must hold Russia accountable for terror and (Vladimir) Putin for the orders to launch strikes," the president said during the joint press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw.

"Russia responds to everything that we try to discuss with it about peace by attacking homes and hospitals."

At least 28 civilians were killed, and over 100 suffered injuries in the recent attacks, which targeted the cities of Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk, the State Emergency Service said at 3 p.m. local time.

The Russian military used Kinzhal ballistic missiles, as well as Kh-101 and Kh-22 cruise missiles, to attack Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine called for the meeting after Russia took over the presidency of the UN Security Council on July 1.

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia's envoy to the U.N., said earlier that Ukraine is not on the agenda for this month.

"We can only force Russia to peace. We can do this only together – everyone in the world who really wants peace, " Zelensky said.

Zelensky repudiates Orban, says ‘only strong alliances’ can be mediators between Russia, Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on July 5, just days after meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

"This requires sufficient support, sufficient determination, and truly joint action, defending side by side."

The Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was reportedly hit by a Kh-101 cruise missile in the morning Russian attack.

At least two people were killed and 16 injured, including seven children, according to the State Emergency Service.

During a separate attack against Kyiv later during the day, debris hit the Isida maternity hospital, killing seven people and injuring three, the Prosecutor's General Office said.

The July 8 attack has been the deadliest in months, with the casualty figures comparable to massive strikes carried out by Russia during the winter.

Over 100 civilian casualties reported after Russian mass attack on Kyiv, other cities in Ukraine
The aerial attack targeted Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, and Kramatorsk, damaging “50 civilian sites, including residential buildings, a business center, and two medical facilities,” the State Emergency Service reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:27 PM  (Updated: )

Russia hits Kyiv children's hospital, casualties reported.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. "The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.
12:16 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Dnipro kills 1, injures 12.

Russia's mass missile attack damaged a high-rise building in Dnipro and injured civilians, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on July 8.
1:52 PM

Zelensky arrives in Warsaw, begins meeting with Polish PM Tusk.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will discuss a variety of issues, including the expected outcomes of the upcoming NATO summit, bilateral defense cooperation, trade and humanitarian partnerships, and Poland's planned participation in reconstruction works, the Presidential Office said.
