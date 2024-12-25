Ukraine war latest: Russian air defense may have downed Azerbaijani plane, media say

This audio is created with AI assistance

Key developments on Dec. 25:

Russian air defense missile may have downed Azerbaijani plane, media say

Russia terrorizes Ukraine with mass missile, drone attack against energy grid on Christmas morning

Ukrainian drones destroy Russian ammunition depot in Rostov Oblast, SBU source claims

Ukraine approves homemade Shchedryk aerial vehicle for military use

Ukraine hits Russian naval infantry brigade command post in Kursk Oblast, military claims

Japan to transfer $3 billion from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Zelensky says

The Azerbaijani Airlines plane that crashed on Dec. 25 en route to Russia may have been shot down by a Russian surface-to-air missile, according to reports from independent Russian media outlets.

The aircraft, carrying passengers from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny in Russia's Chechen Republic, crashed near the coastal city of Aktau in Kazakhstan.

There were 67 people on board the aircraft, including 42 Azerbaijani citizens, 16 Russians, six Kazakhs, and three Kyrgyz citizens. Thirty eight people have perished in the crash, according to the latest information.

The potential use of air defense systems aligns with several media reports according to which Chechnya was attacked by drones on the morning of Dec. 25.

Footage of the plane shows traces of a large surface-to-air missile impact on the tail section of the plane, according to Russian independent media outlet Meduza. Similar-looking holes in the fuselage have reportedly been documented in numerous images and videos of military and civilian aircraft downed by surface-to-air missiles.

Survivors recalled hearing an explosion after failed landing attempts in Grozny, according to the independent Russian outlet Mediazona. The plane then turned back, crossing the Caspian Sea toward Kazakhstan. Upon attempting to land at Aktau Airport, it broke apart on impact and caught fire.

Meduza and Mediazona also cited Russian pro-war Telegram channels which showed photographs of the crash that suggested the plane had been shot at.

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) initially claimed that the plane collided with a flock of birds, prompting the pilot to attempt an emergency landing. During the maneuver, the aircraft "hit the ground."

The black box has been recovered from the crash site, Azerbaijani media reported. Its analysis is expected to provide critical insights into the events leading up to the crash.

Russia terrorizes Ukraine with mass missile, drone attack against energy grid on Christmas morning

Russia launched a mass aerial attack against Ukraine on Dec. 25, targeting cities across the country with missiles and drones.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv was among the hardest hit, coming under "massive fire" from ballistic missiles, according to local authorities. At least six people were injured, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Explosions were also reported in Dnipro, Kremenchuk, Kryvyi Rih, and the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk. A missile was also shot down over Chernivtsi Oblast, located in the West of Ukraine along the border with Romania and Moldova, Governor Ruslan Zaparanyuk reported. There were no casualties.

Russia launched 78 missiles and 106 drones, the Air Force said. Ukraine shot down 55 Kh-101/Kh-55/Kalibr cruise missiles and four Kh-59/Kh-69 missiles, as well as 54 Shahed-type drones and other types of drones, according to the report. Another 52 drones were "lost."

"Every Russian massive strike takes time to prepare. It is never a spontaneous decision. It is a conscious choice not only of targets but also of time and date," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Multiple cities in Ukraine imposed emergency blackouts following the attack.

Ukrainian drones destroy Russian ammunition depot in Rostov Oblast, SBU source claims



Ukrainian long-range drones attacked an ammunition depot at the Kadamovsky military training ground in Russia's Rostov Oblast in recent days, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent on Dec. 25.

The Kadamovsky training ground, located near Novocherkassk in Rostov Oblast, is one of the largest in Russia. According to the source, the ammunition depot was completely destroyed by drones operated by the SBU.

"It was used by the enemy to supply its troops in the Kramatorsk sector (in Donetsk Oblast)," the source said.

"Now the Russians have significant logistical difficulties, which significantly affect their ability to conduct combat operations."



The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

This is the latest of several attacks on Rostov Oblast reported over the past week.

Ukrainian drones targeted the city of Millerovo, which hosts a military airbase, overnight on Dec. 24, said Yury Slyusar, the local acting governor. Ukraine's Navy and the SBU also carried out a combined strike against the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Rostov Oblast on Dec. 19.

Ukraine approves homemade Shchedryk aerial vehicle for military use



Ukrainian-made Shchedryk unmanned aerial vehicle has been approved for military use, the Defense Ministry announced on Dec. 25.

The Shchedryk aerial vehicle consists of a control station and remotely piloted aircraft with silent electric motors.

It has increased resistance to electronic warfare and can be tasked with monitoring the actions of Russian troops on the battlefield, according to the ministry.

Shchedryk can operate both day and night and perform tasks when there is strong wind, frost, or heat.

"The capabilities of the aerial vehicle and its optical equipment allow it to operate from an altitude that is difficult to reach for most enemy air defense systems," Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said.

Various aerial, naval, and ground drones have been developed and often successfully used for reconnaissance, combat, and other tasks throughout the full-scale war with Russia.

Ukraine has delivered more than 200,000 domestically-produced drones to front-line units so far in December, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

Ukraine hits Russian command post in Kursk Oblast, military claims



Ukrainian troops hit the command post of the 810th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade in the town of Lgov in Russia's Kursk Oblast overnight on Dec. 25, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications reported.

The Russian command post was located in an abandoned civilian building, the military claimed.

"This fire strike is part of a comprehensive campaign to weaken the ability of the Russian Armed Forces to coordinate military operations against the people of Ukraine," the statement read.

According to Alexander Khinshtein, the acting governor of Kursk Oblast, Ukraine attacked civilian facilities and infrastructure in Lgov, killing four people and injuring five others.

Russian Telegram channels shared videos purporting to show a damaged high-rise building and cars.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

In August, Kursk Oblast became the scene of intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops when Kyiv captured dozens of settlements. A senior General Staff official told Reuters in late November that Ukraine had lost over 40% of the territory it previously captured in Kursk Oblast.

Russia reportedly deployed over 10,000 North Korean troops to help oust Ukrainian troops. In late December, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the number of killed and injured North Korean soldiers has surpassed 3,000.

Japan to transfer $3 billion from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Zelensky says



Japan is poised to allocate an additional $3 billion dollars from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Dec. 25.

In a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Zelensky expressed his gratitude for Japan's previous aid to Ukraine, which has totaled $12 billion and "makes it possible to save thousands of lives."

"I told Prime Minister Ishiba about Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Christmas night and thanked Japan for its readiness to work toward achieving a just and lasting peace as soon as possible," Zelensky said.

Ukraine received $1 billion from Japan and the U.K. through the World Bank’s Growth Foundations Development Policy Loan (DPL) program on Dec. 24. The funds are intended for use in the social and humanitarian spheres.



Zelensky also met with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya during his visit to Kyiv back in mid-November. The two reportedly discussed Japan's growing concern over the reported presence of North Korean troops on the front line in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Iwaya further underscored Japan's commitment to deepening its relationship with Ukraine, highlighting plans to expand economic cooperation and implement additional sanctions against Russia.