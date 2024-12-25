Ukrainian drones destroy Russian ammunition depot in Rostov Oblast, SBU source claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian long-range drones attacked an ammunition depot at the Kadamovsky military training ground in Russia's Rostov Oblast in recent days, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent on Dec. 25.

The Kadamovsky training ground, located near the town of Novocherkassk in Rostov Oblast, is one of the largest in Russia. According to the source, the ammunition depot was completely destroyed by drones operated by the SBU.

"It was used by the enemy to supply its troops in the Kramatorsk sector (in Donetsk Oblast)," the source said.

0:00 / 1× Footage that purports to show an explosion at the Kadamovsky military training ground in Russia's Rostov Oblast after the ammunition depot was hit. (Telegram)

"Now the Russians have significant logistical difficulties, which significantly affect their ability to conduct combat operations."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

This is the latest of several other attacks on Rostov Oblast reported over the past week.

Ukrainian drones targeted the city of Millerovo which hosts a military airbase overnight on Dec. 24, said Yury Slyusar, the local acting governor. Ukraine's Navy and the SBU also carried out a combined strike against the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Rostov Oblast on Dec. 19.