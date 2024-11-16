Zelensky, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya discuss North Korean troop presence, support for Ukraine, during surprise visit to Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya met with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Nov. 16 during an unannounced visit to the capital, marking his first trip to Ukraine since being appointed to the post in September.

According to a statement from the President's Office, Zelensky and Iwaya discussed a number of topics in support of Ukraine, including Japan's concern regarding the presence of North Korean troops along Ukraine's eastern front.

"In light of what is happening with the intervention of the North Korean military in Russia's war against Ukraine, it is important to discuss how to prevent further escalation by Russia, already together with North Korea," Zelensky said in a statement.

Training alongside Russian forces in Kursk Oblast, the first North Korean soldiers stationed in the region reportedly came under fire on Nov. 4.

During the meeting, Iwaya noted that "Japan stands with Ukraine," echoing a statement released by Group of Seven (G7) reaffirming their "unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes" and commitment to "severe costs" for Russia on Nov. 16.

Iwaya further emphasized that Japan is committed to further strengthening relations with Ukraine, including the expansion of economic cooperation, as well as applying additional sanctions against Russia.

Zelensky and Iwaya also discussed Ukraine's "Peace Formula" as well as Zelensky's five-point victory plan.

"Japan supports the early realization of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, as set out in the victory plan," Iwaya said, according to a readout released by Japan's foreign ministry.

Earlier in the day, Iwaya met with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha following a visit to Bucha — a suburb northwest of Kyiv, occupied by Russian troops shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine which saw some of Russia's worst atrocities against civilians during the war.

No information was provided by either country as to any specific agreements reached at the meetings.

The meeting marks the first trip to Kyiv by a Japanese minister since Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba took office last month. During the meeting with Iwaya, Zelensky invited Ishiba to a visit of the country.

Japan has played a key role in providing support to Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, delivering nearly $12 billion in support for the embattled country. Ukraine's finance ministry said on Nov. 15 that Japan has provided a total of $6.3 billion in external budget financing for the embattled nation.