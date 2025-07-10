Ukraine war latest: Rubio discusses 'new approach' to ending war in talks with Lavrov as Russia launches new mass attack on Kyiv

Key developments on July 10:

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he discussed a "new and different approach" to ending Moscow's war in Ukraine during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Malaysia on July 10, speaking at a follow-up press conference.

"I wouldn't characterize it as something that guarantees peace, but it’s a concept that, you know, that I'll take back to the president (Donald Trump)," Rubio said, without giving further details.

"We're going to continue to stay involved where we see opportunities to make a difference."

Rubio's remarks came after a meeting with Lavrov, which took place after another Russia's large-scale drone and missile strike on Ukraine.

The diplomatic push continues amid efforts by Trump to broker a ceasefire and peace agreement in Ukraine. However, despite Moscow's intensified attacks, the Trump administration neither imposed new sanctions on Moscow since taking office nor approved additional aid packages.

The Trump administration resumed shipments of at least some weapons to Ukraine after a Pentagon-ordered pause, Reuters and the Associated Press reported on July 10, citing undisclosed U.S. officials.

The full content of the resumed shipments is not immediately clear, though officials told the U.S. media they include 155 mm artillery rounds and GMLRS guided rocket munitions.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly ordered a halt on some of the ongoing deliveries, including Patriot air defense missiles and precision munitions, last week amid a review of U.S. stockpiles.

The move apparently took Ukraine, European partners, and the U.S. State Department by surprise. CNN reported that Hegseth did not consult with the White House before ordering the pause.

According to Reuters, the paused shipment included 30 Patriot missiles, 8,500 155 mm artillery shells, 250 GMLRS rockets, and 142 Hellfire air-to-surface missiles.

The State Department and the White House confirmed earlier this week that a decision has been made to continue providing arms to Ukraine, without providing additional details.

When asked during a press conference on July 10 about reports of a recent pause in U.S. military aid to Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the situation had been "mischaracterized." He added that assistance to Kyiv is proceeding according to the established schedule.

"It was a pause pending review on a handful of specific type munitions... It was a very limited review of certain types of munitions to ensure that we (the U.S.) have sufficient stockpiles," Rubio said.

"Generally speaking, aid to Ukraine continues along the schedule that Congress appropriated."

At least two people were killed and 25 injured in Kyiv as Russia launched a mass attack against Ukraine for the second night in a row, rocking Ukraine's capital and cities far from the front lines overnight on July 10.

At around 1:15 a.m. local time, Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground began reporting explosions in the capital and the buzzing of Shahed-type drones. Reporters said large numbers of drones were flying over the Pechersk neighborhood, a historical district in the city center.

Later in the night, reporters said they heard several dozen explosions and the distinctive sound of ballistic missiles. At least an hour of near-constant explosions rolled through the city.

Blast waves also set off car alarms throughout Kyiv, adding to the roar of drones, ballistic missiles, and air defense fire. Air raid alerts ended at approximately 7 a.m. in Kyiv Oblast.

Ukraine's Air Force issued multiple alerts overnight, warning that groups of Russian drones were targeting regions throughout the country, including the far-western Ternopil and Rivne oblasts.

The attack caused fires at apartment buildings in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi and Darnytskyi districts, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. Gas stations and garages are also in flames, he said, and medics have been dispatched to the scene.

Two people were killed in the Russian attack, Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported. Both fatalities were women – a 68-year-old resident and a 22-year-old police officer, the Interior Ministry said.

At least 25 people have been injured, with at least 10 hospitalized, local authorities reported, adding that some of the injured sustained shrapnel wounds.

People leave a shelter with their belongings after a night of Russian strikes in Kyiv on July 10, 2025. (Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP via Getty Images)

In the Podilskyi district, a primary healthcare center "was almost completely destroyed" in the Russian attack, Klitchsko later reported.

The attack damaged the studio of the Kanal 5 television channel, owned by former President Petro Poroshenko. While no employees were injured, filming equipment sustained damage, causing a temporary disruption to broadcasting.

It remains unclear whether Russia targeted or hit any military or other strategic targets in the attack, as Ukrainian authorities largely do not disclose such information for security reasons. This makes the full extent of casualties and damage impossible to verify.

Russian forces launched 397 drones against Ukraine overnight, with almost 200 of them being Shahed-type kamikaze drones and the rest decoys used to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses, according to the Air Force.

Russia also fired eight Iskander-M ballistic missiles, six Kh-101 cruise missiles, and four S-300 guided air defense missiles, targeting primarily Kyiv, the statement read.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 164 Shahed-type drones, eight Iskander-M missiles, and six Kh-101 missiles. Some 204 drones and missiles reportedly disappeared from radars or were intercepted by electronic warfare.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a Marshall Plan-style reconstruction strategy to help Ukraine recover from Russia's all-out war in his opening remarks at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome on July 10.

Earlier in the day, the president and First Lady Olena Zelenska arrived at the two-day event focused on mobilizing political and private-sector support for Ukraine's reconstruction. The previous three conferences have taken place in Lugano, London, and Berlin.

"We need a Marshall Plan-style approach, and we should develop it together," Zelensky told representatives of governments, international organizations, and businesses who gathered in Rome.

The Marshall Plan was an economic aid program that the United States offered to European countries after World War II to help them rebuild their economies.

"Rebuilding Ukraine is not just about our country. It's also about your countries, your companies, your technology, your jobs," Zelensky said.

Drawing comparisons to existing international coalitions supporting Kyiv's military efforts, he called upon international partners to form a recovery coalition and help Ukraine rebuild with a systematic approach.

"The way we rebuild our country can also modernize your infrastructure and industries. And I ask you to support the recovery coalition and help define specific financing mechanisms."

Zelensky stressed that Kyiv would welcome only "true partners" in the initiative, "those who are not helping Russia continue this war."

