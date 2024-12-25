Skip to content
Ukraine approves homemade Shchedryk aerial vehicle for military use

by Kateryna Denisova December 25, 2024 3:29 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian-made Shchedryk unmanned aerial vehicle system. (Ukraine's Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian-made Shchedryk unmanned aerial vehicle has been approved for military use, the Defense Ministry announced on Dec. 25.

The Shchedryk aerial vehicle consists of a control station and remotely piloted aircraft equipped with silent electric motors.

It has increased resistance to electronic warfare and can be tasked with monitoring the actions of Russian troops on the battlefield, according to the ministry.

Shchedryk can operate both day and night and perform tasks when there is strong wind, frost or heat.

"The capabilities of the aerial vehicle and its optical equipment allow it to operate from an altitude that is difficult to reach for most enemy air defense systems," Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov said.

Various aerial, naval, and ground drones have been developed and often successfully used for reconnaissance, combat, and other tasks throughout the full-scale with Russia.

Ukraine has delivered more than 200,000 domestically-produced drones to front-line units so far in December, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
