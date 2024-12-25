Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Kursk Oblast, Russia, War, Ukraine, Military
Edit post

Ukraine hits Russian naval infantry brigade command post in Kursk Oblast, military claims

by Kateryna Denisova December 25, 2024 1:23 PM 2 min read
A welcome sign of Russia's Kursk Oblast in an undated photo. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops hit the command post of the 810th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade in the town of Lgov in Russia's Kursk Oblast overnight on Dec. 25, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications reported.

The Russian command post was located in an abandoned civilian building, the military claimed.

"This fire strike is part of a comprehensive campaign to weaken the ability of the Russian Armed Forces to coordinate military operations against the people of Ukraine," the statement read.

According to Kursk Oblast acting governor, Alexander Khinshtein, Ukraine attacked civilian facilities and infrastructure in Lgov, killing four people and injuring five others.

Russian Telegram channels shared videos purporting to show a damaged high-rise building and cars.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

In August, Kursk Oblast became the scene of intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops when Kyiv captured dozens of settlements. A senior General Staff official told Reuters in late November that Ukraine had lost over 40% of the territory it previously captured in Kursk Oblast.

Russia reportedly deployed over 10,000 North Korean troops to help oust Ukrainian troops. In late December, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the number of killed and injured North Korean soldiers has surpassed 3,000.

Ukraine ends year battered, with Russian troops pushing north, east, and south
The entire year 2024 saw Ukrainian troops on the back foot, losing territory to the advancing Russian troops in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast and eastern Donetsk Oblast. Russia captured Avdiivka — an industrial city in Donetsk Oblast — in February, kickstarting Moscow’s offensives all across the regi…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.