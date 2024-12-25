Ukraine hits Russian naval infantry brigade command post in Kursk Oblast, military claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops hit the command post of the 810th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade in the town of Lgov in Russia's Kursk Oblast overnight on Dec. 25, Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications reported.

The Russian command post was located in an abandoned civilian building, the military claimed.

"This fire strike is part of a comprehensive campaign to weaken the ability of the Russian Armed Forces to coordinate military operations against the people of Ukraine," the statement read.

According to Kursk Oblast acting governor, Alexander Khinshtein, Ukraine attacked civilian facilities and infrastructure in Lgov, killing four people and injuring five others.

Russian Telegram channels shared videos purporting to show a damaged high-rise building and cars.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

In August, Kursk Oblast became the scene of intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops when Kyiv captured dozens of settlements. A senior General Staff official told Reuters in late November that Ukraine had lost over 40% of the territory it previously captured in Kursk Oblast.

Russia reportedly deployed over 10,000 North Korean troops to help oust Ukrainian troops. In late December, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the number of killed and injured North Korean soldiers has surpassed 3,000.