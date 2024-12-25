Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attack, Missile attack, Missiles, Drones
Russia terrorizes Ukraine with mass missile, drone attack on Christmas morning

by Abbey Fenbert December 25, 2024 6:43 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: A view of Kharkiv during a blackout on March 25, 2024. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a mass aerial attack against Ukraine on Dec. 25, targeting cities across the country with missiles and drones.

The northeastern city of Kharkiv was among the hardes hit, coming under "massive rocket fire" from ballistic missiles, according to local authorities. At least three civilians were injured.

Explosions were also reported in Dnipro, Kremenchuk, Kryvyi Rih, and the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk.

Multiple cities in Ukraine imposed emergency blackouts amid the attack.

The Air Force reported that Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers had taken flight overnight, and later announced that a number of Kalibr cruise missiles had been launched from the Black Sea.

Poland scrambled fighter jets in response to the Russian missile threat in western Ukraine, the Polish Operational Command reported.

A series of explosions were reported in Kharkiv after the Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat against the city. At least seven missile strikes targeted the city, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The attacks caused fires and damage to civilian infrastructure, Syniehubov reported. Three people were injured and have been hospitalized.

Emergency workers continue to work at the scene of the attacks, and information about casualties and damage is still being investigated.

Located only 30 kilometers from the Russian border, Kharkiv has suffered relentless aerial attacks over the past two years of the full-scale war.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Dec. 24 announced that the city had put up holiday decorations and lights for the first time since Russia's February 2022 invasion. The decorations are "a symbol of (Kharkiv's) steadfastness," Terekhov said.

The mass attack follows a ballistic missile strike against Kryvyi Rih on Christmas Eve. The missile struck an apartment building in the city, killing one civilian and injuring 15 more.

A few days before, Russia launched five ballistic missiles at Kyiv on Dec. 20, causing fires, casualties, and damage to several foreign embassies.

Russia's attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure have intensified with the onset of winter. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also issued escalating threats in recent days, promising "more destruction" for Ukraine and suggesting that Moscow could launch an Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) against Kyiv.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
