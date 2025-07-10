First-ever catalog on Ukraine's battlefield-proven drones, technologies, published by KI Insights and Tech Force in UA

KI Insights and Tech Force in UA are proud to announce the launch of a new strategic publication: Warcrafted: The Power Behind Ukrainian Defense Tech, a first-of-its-kind catalog spotlighting Ukraine’s most innovative and battle-tested defense technologies.

Unmanned systems have been a decisive factor in Ukraine’s defense, enabling the country to repel what was once considered the world’s second-most powerful army. Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces — the first of their kind globally — are not only reshaping the modern battlefield, but also spearheading a new, dynamic Ukrainian defense-tech industry. This catalog provides an exclusive look at its core offerings: novel, affordable, and efficient robotic solutions with global relevance. It is an invitation for international defense platforms, investment funds, and private companies to partner with battlefield-proven Ukrainian innovators.

Produced by the Tech Force in UA (TFUA), the powerful voice of Ukraine’s defense tech industry, together with KI Insights, the analytical unit backed by the Kyiv Independent, this catalog showcases verified flagship products developed by TFUA member companies, including reconnaissance and strike drones, electronic warfare systems, unmanned ground vehicles, and simulators. All data and specifications were provided directly by the manufacturers.

The catalog is aimed at international defense platforms, investment funds, and private companies looking to partner with battlefield-proven Ukrainian innovators. The first edition, in English, will be presented at the key investment conference — Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, Italy, in digital format. This catalog is intended for those ready to offer real value to Ukrainian manufacturers — through industrial partnership or investment.

The systems featured here evolve on a near-weekly basis, driven by a unique innovation loop that rapidly turns battlefield feedback into new prototypes. This catalog is a living document, updated regularly to reflect the latest advancements.



A preview is available on the KI Insights website. To request full access, please email [email protected] with a brief description of your professional activities, or complete this short form. For security reasons, access is restricted to vetted recipients only.

About KI Insights:



KI Insights delivers critical intelligence through analytical subscriptions and bespoke research services. Subscribers receive: weekly updates, access to a comprehensive research library, invitations to exclusive events, custom data, and analysis. Whether navigating Ukraine’s political landscape or identifying investment opportunities, KI Insights provides the essential knowledge to stay ahead.