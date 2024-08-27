Skip to content
New Palianytsia missile-drone costs less than $1 million, official says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 28, 2024 2:46 AM 2 min read
Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister, at the "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum in Kyiv on Feb. 25, 2024. (STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Ukraine's newly developed Palianytsia missile-drone costs less than $1 million, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov told the Associated Press on Aug. 27.

Ukraine developed the Palianytsia in order to respond to Russian attacks with its own domestically produced long-range weapons. The military's first successful use of the missile-drone was confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelensky during his Independence Day speech on Aug. 24.

It costs less than $1 million to produce each new Palianytsia, Fedorov told the AP. The military aims to further decrease costs by collaborating with private companies.

"The private market generates solutions incredibly quickly," he said.

Fedorov said Ukraine aims to expand production and develop "all types of missiles." Russia's enormous territory is in some ways a disadvantage, he said.

"It is impossible to develop enough air defense systems to protect such a large territory. For us, this opens up the possibility to operate deep behind the enemy's rear," he said.

Ukraine has been prohibited from using some Western-supplied weapons to strike deep within Russia, prompting Kyiv to develop its own unrestricted alternatives. The Palianytsia, designed to strike Russian military airfields, is part of this effort.

"I think this will be a game changer because we will be able to strike where Russia doesn't expect it today," Fedorov said.

The name of the new weapon is also symbolic – as well as referring to a type of traditional Ukrainian bread, the word "palianytsia" is famously difficult for Russians to pronounce correctly.

Ukraine’s new Palianytsia missile-drone pictured for first time
A new video says that “almost everything about the Palianytsia is classified,” but does reveal some new information.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:33 PM

Stoltenberg to convene NATO-Ukraine Council at Kyiv's request.

The news come a day after Russia's largest drone and missile attack against Ukraine since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion. The strikes hit several civilian, energy, and fuel facilities, including a dam in Kyiv that is part of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant.
2:25 PM

IAEA chief arrives at Russia's Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

The visit follows allegations from Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials that Ukraine has tried — or intends to try — to attack the plant amid the ongoing Ukrainian incursion in the area. Kyiv has denied the allegations.
