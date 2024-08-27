New Palianytsia missile-drone costs less than $1 million, official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's newly developed Palianytsia missile-drone costs less than $1 million, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov told the Associated Press on Aug. 27.



Ukraine developed the Palianytsia in order to respond to Russian attacks with its own domestically produced long-range weapons. The military's first successful use of the missile-drone was confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelensky during his Independence Day speech on Aug. 24.



It costs less than $1 million to produce each new Palianytsia, Fedorov told the AP. The military aims to further decrease costs by collaborating with private companies.

"The private market generates solutions incredibly quickly," he said.



Fedorov said Ukraine aims to expand production and develop "all types of missiles." Russia's enormous territory is in some ways a disadvantage, he said.

"It is impossible to develop enough air defense systems to protect such a large territory. For us, this opens up the possibility to operate deep behind the enemy's rear," he said.



Ukraine has been prohibited from using some Western-supplied weapons to strike deep within Russia, prompting Kyiv to develop its own unrestricted alternatives. The Palianytsia, designed to strike Russian military airfields, is part of this effort.



"I think this will be a game changer because we will be able to strike where Russia doesn't expect it today," Fedorov said.



The name of the new weapon is also symbolic – as well as referring to a type of traditional Ukrainian bread, the word "palianytsia" is famously difficult for Russians to pronounce correctly.