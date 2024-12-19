Stay warm with Ukrainian traditions this winter. Explore and gift our seasonal merch collection, inspired by Ukraine’s unique heritage.

shop now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Rostov Oblast, oil refineries, Security Service of Ukraine, Ukraine's Navy, War, Russian oil industry
Edit post

Ukraine strikes 'only oil refinery operating' in Russia's Rostov Oblast, military says

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 19, 2024 10:52 AM 2 min read
Footage that purports to show the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike against the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, Rostov Oblast, Russia, overnight on Dec. 19, 2024. (SBU source)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Navy and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out a combined strike against the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on Dec. 19, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

Russian authorities and Telegram channels reported explosions and fire at the facility earlier the same day, connecting it to a Ukrainian drone attack.

The Novoshakhtinsk facility is "the only oil refinery operating" in the region, the General Staff said. It reportedly produces up to 7.5 million tons of oil products annually and specializes in fuel production.

The city of Novoshakhtinsk lies around 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Russo-Ukrainian border and over 200 kilometers (120 miles) from the front line.

0:00
/
Footage that purports to show the aftermath of a Ukrainian strike against the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, Rostov Oblast, Russia, overnight on Dec. 19, 2024. (SBU source)

Initially, SBU drones attacked the facility to distract Russian air defenses, providing a "window" for Ukrainian-made missiles to strike the facility, an SBU source told the Kyiv Independent.

The strike resulted in a massive fire and caused significant damage, the source claimed.

Yuri Slyusar, the acting governor of Rostov Oblast, said the fire had been extinguished as of 6:45 a.m. local time. One person was reportedly injured in the region due to falling drone debris.

The fire also affected the refinery's ELOU-AVT-2.5 catalytic cracking unit, according to the General Staff.

The Kyiv Independent could not immediately verify all the claims.

Ukraine has previously targeted the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery with drone strikes. The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces claimed that a July attack on the refinery destroyed  1.5 million tons of oil and oil products worth $540 million.

The refinery partially shut down after an attack in March.

Ukrainian forces regularly target Russian oil depots in addition to attacks on weapons factories and military airfields. Fossil fuel exports are the primary drivers of the Russian economy and the main source of revenue for the Kremlin's war machine.

One of Russia’s largest chemical plants reportedly attacked in Rostov Oblast
The attack struck the Kamensky Combine, a chemical plant that produces rocket fuel for the Russian military, according to Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s counter-disinformation center.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:42 AM

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 8 in Ukraine over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 45 of the 85 Shahed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles launched overnight, the Air Force reported. Forty drones were reportedly lost across Ukraine thanks to electronic warfare countermeasures.
6:26 AM

UK announces $283 million military aid package for Ukraine.

According to media reports, the package includes over 92 million pound ($115 million) in equipment to support Ukraine's navy, including small boats as well as reconnaissance drones. A further 39 million pounds ($49 million) will be used to supply over 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.