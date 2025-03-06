BREAKING: Ukraine, US delegations resume work, to meet next week, Zelensky announces

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and U.S. delegations have resumed work and are scheduled to meet next week, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced at the Special European Council on March 6.

"Ukraine is not only ready to take the necessary steps for peace, but we are also proposing what those steps are," Zelensky said, expressing hope for a "meaningful" dialogue with U.S. officials.

Senior White House Fox News Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich wrote on X that the talks are set for March 11 and will involve Andriy Yermak, Zelensky's chief of staff.

The U.S. delegation will reportedly include U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

According to Axios, the meeting will take place on March 12.

The announcement follows rising tensions between Kyiv and Washington after a heated Oval Office exchange between Zelensky, Trump, and U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Feb. 28.

The dispute derailed a planned bilateral deal on Ukraine's natural resources and led to Trump freezing all military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

An agreement on Ukraine's mineral resources remains stalled as Trump seeks a "bigger, better deal," CBS News reported on March 4.

White House officials publicly indicated that Zelensky must issue an apology and demonstrate a commitment to peace talks for discussions to resume.

On March 4, Zelensky called the White House clash "regrettable" and reaffirmed his willingness to work toward peace under Trump's "strong leadership."

Waltz suggested on March 5 that Trump may lift the pause on military aid once peace negotiations are arranged and confidence-building measures are taken, Reuters reported.