News Feed, Ukraine, United States, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, US aid
Trump may resume Ukraine aid after further progress toward peace, White House says

by Martin Fornusek March 5, 2025 3:41 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump may lift the pause on military support for Ukraine once peace talks are arranged and more confidence-building measures are taken, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz said on March 5, according to Reuters.

Trump paused all military assistance and, reportedly, intelligence sharing earlier this week after his public spat with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Feb. 28, derailing plans to sign a bilateral minerals deal.

White House officials signaled that Zelensky must issue an apology and demonstrate readiness for peace to get the talks back on track. On March 4, the Ukrainian president made a statement in which he called the quarrel "regrettable" and reaffirmed his commitment to work toward peace under Trump's "strong leadership."

Waltz called the statement a "good, positive first step." Similarly, Trump voiced appreciation for Zelensky's words and mentioned the statement in his address to Congress.

"I think if we can nail down these negotiations and move towards these negotiations, and in fact, put some confidence-building measures on the table, then the president will take a hard look at lifting this pause," Waltz said on the Fox & Friends program, according to Reuters.

According to Trump's aide, officials lead discussions on a specific date, location, and team for the negotiations.

Ukraine has repeatedly stressed that security guarantees, which would prevent Russia from resuming its aggression at a later date, are a necessary condition for any peace talks. The Trump administration has retorted that the minerals deal is a security commitment of its own and pushed to broker a quick resolution between Kyiv and Moscow.

Zelensky reaffirmed his readiness to sign the deal in his statement on March 4, but CBS News reported that parameters are still unclear as Trump seeks better terms.

Author: Martin Fornusek

Zelensky, Macron, Starmer may visit Washington next week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron, and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer might visit Washington as early as next week to present a "united front" on peace in Ukraine, the British tabloid Daily Mail reported on March 5, citing diplomatic sources.
