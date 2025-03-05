Ukraine, US delegations to meet 'soon' for negotiations, Zelensky's top aide says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian and American delegations will meet "soon" for peace talks, President Volodymyr Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said on March 5, following discussions with U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

"We discussed further steps towards a just and lasting peace," he wrote on Telegram.

The two sides "also exchanged views on security issues and the coordination of positions within the framework of bilateral relations between Ukraine and the United States," Yermak said, adding the teams agreed to meet in the near future to "continue this important work."

In his evening address, Zelensky said that the first results of ongoing negotiations would be announced next week.

"Everyone can see how fast diplomatic events are developing. Today, our Ukrainian and U.S. teams have started working on a meeting. There is a positive movement," Zelensky said.

The statements come amid rising tensions between Kyiv and Washington following a clash in the Oval Office exchange on Feb. 28 between Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The dispute led to the collapse of a bilateral deal on Ukraine's natural resources, after which the U.S. president paused all military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

An agreement between Kyiv and Washington on the natural resources remains stalled as Trump seeks a "bigger, better deal," CBS News reported on March 4.

White House officials publicly indicated that Zelensky must issue an apology and demonstrate a commitment to peace talks for discussions to resume.

On March 4, Zelensky called the White House clash "regrettable" and reaffirmed his willingness to work toward peace under Trump's "strong leadership."

Waltz suggested on March 5 that Trump may lift the pause on military assistance once peace talks are arranged and more confidence-building measures are taken, Reuters reported.

The long-debated agreement would establish a fund to which Ukraine would contribute 50% of proceeds from the future monetization of state-owned mineral resources, including oil, gas, and logistics infrastructure.

Ukraine previously rejected two U.S. proposals due to the absence of security guarantees, but negotiations are continuing amid mounting pressure from Washington.