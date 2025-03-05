The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, United States, Minerals, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, Mike Waltz, US aid, US assistance to Ukraine
Edit post

Ukraine, US delegations to meet 'soon' for negotiations, Zelensky's top aide says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 5, 2025 8:37 PM 2 min read
Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak attends a joint briefing with co-head of the Yermak-McFaul Expert Group on Russian Sanctions, in Kyiv on Sept. 8, 2023. (Kaniuka Ruslan / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian and American delegations will meet "soon" for peace talks, President Volodymyr Zelensky's Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak said on March 5, following discussions with U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

"We discussed further steps towards a just and lasting peace," he wrote on Telegram.

The two sides "also exchanged views on security issues and the coordination of positions within the framework of bilateral relations between Ukraine and the United States," Yermak said, adding the teams agreed to meet in the near future to "continue this important work."

In his evening address, Zelensky said that the first results of ongoing negotiations would be announced next week.

"Everyone can see how fast diplomatic events are developing. Today, our Ukrainian and U.S. teams have started working on a meeting. There is a positive movement," Zelensky said.

The statements come amid rising tensions between Kyiv and Washington following a clash in the Oval Office exchange on Feb. 28 between Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The dispute led to the collapse of a bilateral deal on Ukraine's natural resources, after which the U.S. president paused all military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

An agreement between Kyiv and Washington on the natural resources remains stalled as Trump seeks a "bigger, better deal," CBS News reported on March 4.

White House officials publicly indicated that Zelensky must issue an apology and demonstrate a commitment to peace talks for discussions to resume.

On March 4, Zelensky called the White House clash "regrettable" and reaffirmed his willingness to work toward peace under Trump's "strong leadership."

Waltz suggested on March 5 that Trump may lift the pause on military assistance once peace talks are arranged and more confidence-building measures are taken, Reuters reported.

The long-debated agreement would establish a fund to which Ukraine would contribute 50% of proceeds from the future monetization of state-owned mineral resources, including oil, gas, and logistics infrastructure.

Ukraine previously rejected two U.S. proposals due to the absence of security guarantees, but negotiations are continuing amid mounting pressure from Washington.

Ukraine, EU drafting plan for first steps toward lasting peace, Zelensky says
Ukraine and Europe are working on a plan for the first steps toward a just and sustainable peace as Russia’s full-scale invasion enters its fourth year, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on March 5.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

5:58 PM
Video

How Trump’s Ukraine peace plan could backfire.

U.S. President Donald Trump entered the White House promising to bring a swift end to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and his first few weeks in office have proven he’s determined to follow through. While his endeavour to fulfil a campaign promise in itself is not too surprising, the way he is approaching the issue has stunned not only Ukraine, but also the U.S.’s long-term global allies, who are now scrambling to adjust to a world in which Washington cannot be viewed as a reliable security partner. The Kyiv Independent spoke to George Barros, Russia team lead at the Institute for the Study of War, who explains why America’s global adversaries will be “salivating” at what is currently unfolding on the global stage.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.