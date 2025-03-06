China's envoy calls Trump's treatment of Europe 'appalling.'

This audio is created with AI assistance

China's special envoy for European affairs, Lu Shaye, criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's treatment of European allies, calling it "appalling," the South China Morning Post reported on March 6.

"When you look at how the Trump administration has implemented a brazen and domineering policy toward Europe, treating its allies in this way, honestly, from a European perspective, it's quite appalling," Shaye said.

The Chinese diplomat also stressed that the Ukraine peace deal should not be dictated solely by the U.S. and Russia, adding that "various proposed solutions should be subject to equal discussion, rather than being dictated by a select few."

Shaye's comments follow U.S.-Russia talks held in Istanbul on Feb. 27 and an earlier round in Riyadh on Feb. 18, as Washington seeks a swift settlement to the war.

The negotiations, which excluded Kyiv and Europe, have raised concerns that the U.S. is sidelining key allies.

Trump's shift in U.S. foreign policy has drawn scrutiny, as he has echoed Kremlin narratives and accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of prolonging the war.

Trump has aligned his policy with the Kremlin's agenda and has so far refused to offer any security guarantees to Ukraine.

Washington has also frozen all military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv in an effort to pressure Zelensky into negotiations with Moscow.

Beijing has remained a key ally of Moscow throughout the invasion, deepening economic ties and becoming Russia's leading source of dual-use goods — equipment the military uses in its war against Ukraine.