Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukraine to move military trainings underground, Syrskyi says

1 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
Ukraine to move military trainings underground, Syrskyi says
Oleksandr Syrskyi. (Syrskyi/Telegram)

Amid Russia's deadly attacks on Ukrainian training grounds, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said military training should be moved underground as much as possible to better protect soldiers.  

"The entire territory of Ukraine is within range of enemy missiles and drones," Syrskyi said after a monthly meeting on troop preparedness. "The training process must be moved underground as much as possible."

A Russian missile hit a Ground Forces training facility on July 29, prompting Ukraine's military to launch an official investigation. The attack left three people dead and 18 wounded.

A special commission was formed to determine whether lapses by military officials contributed to the casualties.

Earlier, on March 1, a strike by a Russian Iskander-M missile hit a formation exercise in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing and injuring an undisclosed number of Ukrainian troops.

Russian reconnaissance drones had allegedly identified the assembled soldiers before the attack. The incident prompted Syrskyi to suspend two commanders and launch an internal review, while Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal case into the deaths.

Syrskyi emphasized that improving troop training and safety remains a top priority for the Armed Forces. Under a revised training program, Ukraine has extended its basic combat course to 51 days and added new modules on drone warfare, trench survival, and engineering. Earlier, the duration of training was 49 days.

Plans are also underway to expand underground instruction and build new instructor schools with help from the Come Back Alive charity foundation.

"The better trained our soldiers are, the safer they will be, and so will (Ukraine)," Syrskyi said.

Video thumbnail
WarUkraineRussiaUkrainian armed forcesMilitary trainingOleksandr SyrskyiRussian attack
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, July 30
Show More

Editors' Picks