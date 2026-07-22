13 more Russian shadow fleet vessels struck in Azov Sea and Black Sea over last 2 days, Ukraine says

Ukrainian drone strikes have hit another 13 Russian shadow fleet vessels in the Azov Sea and the Black Sea over the last two days, Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi, known as "Madyar," said on July 22.

The vessels struck on July 21-22 included 10 dry cargo ships, two tugboats, and a tanker, according to Brovdi. The Kyiv Independent couldn't independently verify the Ukrainian claim.

"(Russia's) shadow fleet vessels were warned by fire over a 48-hour period on July 21–22 that it was inadvisable to navigate the waters of the Azov and Black Seas in the interests of the aggressor country," Brovdi said in his Telegram post.

The reported attack comes as Ukraine scales up its long-range drone strikes across Russian-occupied territories and deep inside Russia, as well as on the Black Sea and the Azov Sea, in recent weeks. Throughout July, Brovdi has reported dozens of Russian shadow fleet vessels being struck in the Black Sea and the Azov Sea, as part of an effort to target the logistics in and out of occupied Crimea.

Since Brovdi's Unmanned Systems Forces launched its campaign targeting the Russian shadow fleet and logistics, Ukrainian drone strikes hit 126 vessels in the Azov Sea and 70 in the Black Sea as of July 22, according to the commander.

0:00 / 1× A video published by Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi, known by his callsign "Madyar," which compiles what appear to be Ukrainian drone strikes on vessels in the sea. (Commander of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi / Telegram)

As part of the gradual efforts to grind down Russia's war machine from afar, Ukraine has targeted the Russian shadow fleet to intensify "pressure on sanctions-busting shippers and insurers at a time when Russian oil exports are already under strain," according to the London-based defense and security think-tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI).

Russia relies on a vast shadow fleet of aging tankers operating under opaque ownership structures and flags of convenience to export oil and petroleum products despite Western sanctions.

Ukraine has argued that Russia's shadow fleet vessels may no longer qualify as ordinary civilian shipping under international law, according to a June 26 letter sent by Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and first reported by Lloyd's List.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian drones "effectively targeted" 13 energy hubs and power substations in occupied Crimea and other parts of occupied territories, Brovdi said. The attack comes as monitoring channels reported blackouts in Crimea.