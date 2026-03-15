Ukraine strikes Russian radar systems, S-400 launcher in occupied Crimea, General Staff says

Ukraine struck Russian radar systems and an S-400 air defense launcher in occupied Crimea overnight on March 15, Ukraine’s General Staff reported.

According to the statement, Ukrainian defense forces hit the 59N6-E "Protivnik" and 73E6 "Parol" radar stations near the village of Liubknekhivka in Russian-occupied Crimea.

The Protivnik radar is a long-range surveillance system designed to detect and track aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic targets at high altitudes. The Parol system is used to identify aircraft as friend or foe within Russia’s air defense network.

Ukrainian forces also struck a launcher belonging to an S-400 "Triumf" air defense system near the settlement of Dalne in Crimea, the General Staff said.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed.

The General Staff also confirmed that a Valdai radar system struck by Ukrainian forces near Prymorske in occupied Crimea on March 10 sustained significant damage. The Valdai radar is designed to detect and counter low-flying drones.

According to the General Staff, systematically targeting Russian air defense systems helps reduce Moscow’s ability to control airspace and protect other military facilities.