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Ukraine claims 'successful' strike on 2 Russian ships ferrying weapons, equipment through Kerch Strait

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukraine claims 'successful' strike on 2 Russian ships ferrying weapons, equipment through Kerch Strait
Ukraine attacked two Russian vessels transporting weapons and military equipment through the Kerch Strait on March 14, 2026. (Ukraine's military intelligence agency / Telegram)

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) said on March 14 that it had "successfully" struck two Russian vessels transporting weapons and military equipment through the Kerch Strait.

The agency described both ships as a "key part" of Russia's Kerch ferry service, used to supply ammunition and equipment to Russian forces fighting against Ukraine.

"As a result of the operation, the enemy's railway ferry 'Slavianin' was put out of action, and the vessel 'Avangard' was damaged," the statement reads.

The Kerch Strait — a 35-kilometer (21-mile) waterway linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov — separates the Kerch Peninsula in Russian-occupied Crimea from Russia's Taman Peninsula and serves as a key logistics corridor for Moscow.

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Ukraine attacked two Russian vessels transporting weapons and military equipment through the Kerch Strait on March 14, 2026. (Ukraine's military intelligence agency / Telegram)

As part of the same operation, Ukrainian intelligence units, working alongside other military formations, struck infrastructure at the Port Kavkaz in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

HUR said Russia has been using the port to sustain military operations against Ukraine.

The facility, located on the Chushka Spit, is one of Russia's largest passenger ports and supports the ferry connection with occupied Crimea.

Ukraine's General Staff confirmed the strike, reporting damage to port infrastructure.

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Russia's Defense Ministry said air defenses "intercepted and destroyed" 87 Ukrainian drones overnight across multiple regions. The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claim.

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The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
UkraineRussiaAttacks on RussiaUkraine's military intelligenceKerch
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Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. Based in Warsaw, he pursued studies in International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University, through a program offered in partnership with Coventry University. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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